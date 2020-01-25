Only cash can solve the worst in London region waiting for hip, knee replacements: doctor

The London area is the longest in Ontario and the longest in Ontario, a chronic problem that can only be improved with more provincial money, an observer says.

The South West Local Health Integration Network (LHIN), the health care granting office in London and much of southwestern Ontario, is the last of Ontario’s 14 regional health services for the percentage of hip and knee replacements done within provincial waiting time time goals.

Approximately 52 percent of hip replacement patients in southwestern LHIN are operated on within that benchmark time, compared to an average of 80.1 percent in Ontario, quarterly data released by the agency last month. For knee replacement, this is 48.6 percent versus an average of 76.6 percent provincial.

“These operations make a huge difference,” said Vai Rajgopal, an orthopedic surgeon at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital and a board member of the Ontario Orthopedic Association. “This is a quality of life procedure.”

Benchmarks for the provincial waiting time are based on the sharpness of each patient. The intended waiting times, from when a specialist decides to continue with an operation until the operation is complete, range from 56 to 182 days.

Erie St. Clair LHIN, which covers Sarnia, Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex, completes 74.8 percent of knee replacement within that span, slightly below the Ontario average. For hip replacements, the figure is 80.9 percent above the provincial average.

The worst performance of LHIN in South West comes months after the agency has launched a quick referral system to make the hip, knee or lower back pain rate and vibrate faster. In the system, GPs refer patients to a central intake pool. Those who offer surgery can choose a specific surgeon or a surgeon with the shortest waiting list.

The regional strategy, introduced in April, has delayed waiting times in the London region, Rajgopal said.

Last February, patients waited on average 582 days for knee replacement at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital, 323 days at London Health Sciences Center and 154 days at Woodstock General Hospital. The average in Ontario was 128 days at the time.

By November, an average of 369 days is waiting in Strathroy, 264 at LHSC and 342 in Woodstock. The average in Ontario was then 130 days.

“We knew that would happen, as a group of surgeons in this LHIN,” Rajgopal said. “It had an effect on a night out. But if everyone’s waiting time is a year or more, that is still not good.”

Rajgopal hopes that rapid access to referral data will show the Ministry of Health that, even with the new system, waiting for joint operations in the London region is still too long.

“We did this to standardize waiting for our LHIN,” he said. “Now, investment is the only thing that will change our waiting times.”

The province is adding $ 10.8 million to basic funding for 1,264 more hip and knee replacements, a health ministry spokesperson said by email. That includes $ 667,192 for 78 extra hip and knee replacements in southwestern LHIN.

Joint replacements may not save patients’ lives, but they can improve them considerably and earn more investment.

“Being able to go to the store or walk around is something that people take for granted until you have a bad knee or hip,” Rajgopal said. “We want people to wait less so that they don’t become more immobile or sick on the waiting list. There are many disadvantages to waiting.”

Hip and knee replacement is waiting

Average wait in days, from decision to operation, at South West Local Health Integration Network hospitals in November 2019:

Strathroy Middlesex general

Knee: 369 Hip: N / A

Woodstock General

Knee: 342 Hip: N / A

London Health Sciences Center

Knee: 264 Hip: 259

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance

Knee: 178 Hip: 105

Stratford General

Knee: 175 Hip: 152

Brant Community Healthcare System

Knee: 174 Hip: 197

Bluewater Health (Sarnia-Lambton)

Knee: 148 Hip: 185

Windsor Regional

Knee: 113 Hip: 91

St. Thomas Elgin General

Knee: 86 Hip: 95

Ontario average

Knee: 130 Hip: 113

Source: Health quality Ontario