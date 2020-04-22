Only airport baggage handlers can tell us 12 facts

It is the invisible force that drives our bags to the point where they must be on time 24/7. Being a luggage operator is certainly not an easy task as shifts start early and end slowly. Needless to say, it’s naturally tedious. We rarely talk to them. People usually approach panic when they want to know what to do when their bags are lost.

All baggage handlers say that if you want your goods to be safe, you must first understand that certain things must always go in a hand luggage. We don’t know what’s going on in our luggage once they disappear behind the check-in counter and reappear at our destination. So let’s see what we can learn from luggage operators and what tips they have for us.

12 It’s true: They throw our bags all the time

via cheatsheet.com

Baggage handlers not only handle our suitcases, but sometimes throw them away – they’re just faster and more efficient. Passengers’ requests to pay special attention to their suitcases are useless and are one of the things that airport staff find most annoying.

11 Appear slowly if you want to get your suitcase back faster

via IG

Time is everything at airports. If you check in your bag just as it is going to remove the first batch of suitcases on board, your bag will be on top and therefore will be on the plane first – which also means it goes down first.

10 It is better to bring two medium bags than a really big one

through The Sun.

Baggage handlers naturally hate unbearably heavy suitcases. They appreciate it much more if you pack two medium bags and you are also interested in that. Heavier bags are more likely to be thrown away and damaged, as they are difficult to handle carefully.

9 This job will always affect some suitcases

via IG

Baggage handlers handle thousands of suitcases a day and unfortunately there are some losses. Passengers are of course incredibly upset when they return damaged luggage, but it just can’t be avoided sometimes. Nothing happens on purpose, so it doesn’t make sense to give airline representatives a hard time because of that.

8 Nobody cares about your luggage

via FeedMe Malaysia

Baggage handlers don’t really care about the weird items you may have brought with you – that’s the job of security. If you are packing something fragile, be sure to wrap it in something soft so that it does not break on its journey. Baggage handlers are not responsible for this.

7 Unless absolutely necessary, do not bring your dog with you

via Pinterest

If you think flying is annoying and sometimes scary for humans, imagine how awesome it can be for dogs – especially if they are not with their owners for the actual walk. Not only can it get cold and strong, but it is also more sensitive to rough landings than we are.

6 suitcases with broken wheels will suffer more

via Pinterest

The baggage handler’s advice is to always make sure the wheels are working. Not only is it easier for you, but also less frustrating for the staff. Nothing is more annoying than a spinning wheel. After all, this means that your bags will definitely be thrown away.

5 luggage operators often have back pain

via cheatsheet.com

Being a luggage operator comes with health concerns. As they lift heavy objects throughout their shift, it is important that they learn how to lift things properly. It is not uncommon for them to have back injuries and damage their knees. Think about the next time you pack.

4 Working conditions can be torturous

via IG

In addition to the aforementioned health problems handled by luggage operators, there is also weather. Just imagine how hot the aisles get in the summer when the concrete seems to be boiling. Then there is also winter when the corridors are windy and icy. To complete this, staff must work under enormous time pressure.

3 Designer Suitcases Lack of quality

through Mia Mia Mine

According to some baggage handlers who shared their stories about working on Reddit, designer suitcases are generally not that good. If the focus of a brand is fashion, chances are they won’t make the most durable suitcases. It is better to buy a really durable than a specialized company.

2 backpacks must all be secure

via Vos Iz Neias

Baggage handlers prefer backpacks because they tend to be lighter, but they certainly don’t appreciate all the straps that don’t go away. They can stick and do a lot of damage. In a worse case scenario, the entire backpack may open.

1 Name tags are not completely useless

through the Los Angeles Times

Many suitcases have name tags where people fill out their address in case of loss of luggage. Some claim that these are pointless, as they only count the labels that hang on the airports. Obviously, this is not the case. Just in case, make sure you add one to your luggage.

