Only 1 in 5 Americans wear a smart watch or fitness tracker

According to a new report, the revolution of smartwatch and fitness band does not seem as pronounced as we thought, with only 1 in 5 Americans choosing to wear one.

Research conducted by the Pew Research Center has yielded interesting information about the speed with which the American public uses smart wearables. This study had a large 4,272 participants, all of whom were asked about their wearable and fitness tracker habits.

A large factor that determines whether American adults will wear a fitness tracker or smartwatch more often seems to be the income level. About 3 in 10 Americans in households with an income of $ 75,000 a year or more are likely to wear a smartwatch or fitness tracker regularly. That figure drops dramatically to just 12% – or just over 1 in 10 – if the family income is less than $ 30,000.

Pew notes that the level of education also plays a role in the likelihood that an American adult will wear a smart wearable. According to the survey, graduates wear much more a smart watch or fitness tracker than people with only a high school education. Gender, race and ethnicity play less of a role. Women wear a smart watch or fitness tracker more often than men – 25% versus 18%.

About 4 in 10 Americans (41%) say it is acceptable for fitness tracker makers to share user data with medical researchers who want to better understand the relationship between exercise and heart disease, while a slightly smaller proportion (35%) believe this is a unacceptable practice. Another 22% are not sure whether this is an acceptable practice or not.

The research suggests that Americans are not so sure about sharing collected health data with scientists or medical professionals. The report warns that “there is no clear consensus among the public as to whether sharing this information with medical researchers is acceptable or not.”

While this is interesting, the sample size can be considered far too small to provide a really accurate summary of the smart habits that the “average” American is wearing. Given that one of the biggest fitness tracker players is now under Google’s wings, we may see a greater impetus to get more from the American audience with technology on their wrist in the coming years.

