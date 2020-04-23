Online video: Early Iphone SE teardown highlights Apple iphone 8 similarities

The Apple iphone SE is exceptionally identical to the Iphone 8 it replaces in Apple’s lineup, packing the identical 4.7-inch design. Now, an early teardown online video shared on YouTube gives a closer glimpse at the inside similarities in between the two devices.

As to start with found out by Rico Cerva on Instagram, the movie delivers a detailed search at the method of breaking down the Iphone SE. Internally, the machine appears to be like nearly equivalent to the Iphone 8, with the most important differences including the A13 processor and a diverse module. The online video is not in English, but there are English subtitles out there.

The online video even walks by the system of swapping parts amongst the Iphone 8 and Apple iphone SE, with varying stages of accomplishment relying on the component. For case in point, switching the Lcd hardware concerning each products does get the job done, but swapping the digital camera hardware does not.

The first Iphone SE orders are expected to arrive to shoppers beginning tomorrow, April 24. We anticipate to see extra teardown video clips arise quickly, alongside fingers-on information from users. For now, you can check out the complete video clip underneath for a near appear at the Iphone SE internals in contrast with the Iphone 8 down below.

Are you expecting an Iphone SE purchase to arrive tomorrow? What are you most wanting ahead to seeking? Let us know down in the feedback!

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=xBNdm0XBIfA

Go through much more about the new Iphone SE:

FTC: We use cash flow earning vehicle affiliate links. A lot more.

Verify out 9to5Mac on YouTube for much more Apple news:

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=r26CndAKA4U