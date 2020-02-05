Online Originals: World Read Aloud Day

Posted: February 5, 2020 / 4:02 PM CST

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Today a celebration of literacy took place in Pitt County for World Read Aloud Day.

Community leaders participated in the fun Sheppard Memorial Library in the children’s section.

They each chose a children’s book and read it aloud to children and their families.

Local leaders on the spot were Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly, Maria Satira from WNCT and Terry Atkinson from ENC.

Although reading is generally good for the mind, Sheppard Memorial Library director Greg Needham says there is something special about reading aloud.

“If you read a book aloud, you get so much more out of it than you think,” Needham said. “So sharing stories out loud … you have to experience that to see what it is like and many people can’t get enough of it and it’s really unique to people.”

He adds that the day is not only for children, but that adults can also reap the benefits.

“This is not the only day to read aloud,” Needham said. “Read aloud before you go to bed, read with your partner while eating, it’s just a lot of fun.”

The celebration will take place on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. in Barnes and Noble in Greenville. with a READ ENC book fair fundraising.

This is the 11th year of the World reading aloud and is celebrated by all age groups in 173 countries.