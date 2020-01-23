Online Originals: Rescue dog lands as K9 at CCSO

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) The sheriff’s office in Craven County has a number of new paws on the team.

The latest K9 recruit is Nibbles the pitbull.

The department gives him a second chance in life after a rocky past.

Nibbles was among the 31 pit bulls arrested in a raid by authorities in Ontario in 2015 after finding out that it was believed to be a dog fighting operation.

After the fate of these dogs was unknown for a few years, the founder of Throw Away Dogs Project, Carol Skaziak, got involved in 2018.

Nibbles spend over a year training to become a working dog, especially a K9.

In August 2019, Skaziak was informed that the Craven County’s sheriff’s office and nibbles fit together perfectly!

Nibbles and his handler deputy Willis McCaw still have some training to do, but McCaw believes the dog will be a great addition to the CCSO team.

Throw Away Dogs Project, a nationally known non-profit organization based outside of Philadelphia, PA.

The organization is known to take misunderstood dogs, train them to be police dogs, then get them jobs across the country and donate them for free.