Online originals: NC representative Perrin Jones visits the Chicod School

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) NC representative Perrin Jones (9th district) attended Chicod School this morning, along with members of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners Lauren White and Tom Coulson and members of the Pitt County Board of Education.

The tour was intended for Rep. Jones and others to get an overview of the activities in District 9 schools.

The tour included the New Media Center, various classrooms, laboratories, the cafeteria and other areas.

In addition, educators have informed Rep. Jones about the use of technology and MINT programs in the learning environment.

The Chicod School has just been completed in the second of three phases and renovations to modernize the facility while maintaining part of the architecture of the original building, which opened in 1929.

“It is a very impressive facility,” said Rep. Jones.

According to Michael Pollard, director of Chicod School, the presence of Rep. Jones on site is a great opportunity for the students, staff and the community of the school.

“To come out and see what we do for children every day,” said Pollard. “We also have to take care of the needs and challenges we face every day.”

One of these challenges is the mental health crisis that schools face across the country.

“It makes a big difference when you have someone of his stature, a leader here in our state who actually listens to you,” said Pollard.

After the tour, 9 On Your Side spoke with Representative Jones to see what the future holds for the county and the state.

He spoke about the challenges that rural areas face.

“I think one of the biggest problems we face in the state is finding ways to re-populate the rural areas of North Carolina. A great education system is a big step in achieving this. Being able to educate children, teach them professional skills and things like this that allow them to find work and actually come back and still live in their original communities is really important. “

Representative Perrin Jones

Pollard believes that the school is the cornerstone of the Chicod community and will contribute to repopulation.

According to Rep. Jones, we must continue to focus on the district’s core industries, such as healthcare and education.

“I think it is really important for us to expand our economy,” said Rep. Jones.

At the end of the tour, Pollard, other school faculties, and participants in Tour Rep. Jones shared some of their concerns about student mental health, lack of available therapists, and other issues.