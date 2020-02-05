Online originals: how effective are face masks in preventing ailment?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Now that the Coronavirus is spreading all over the world and the flu season is in full swing, health is a major concern.

Many people use face masks as preventative measures to avoid ailment. But that might not be the best way to do it!

The CDC currently recommends the use of face masks to prevent Coronavirus in the United States at this time due to the low number of affected masks.

If you or someone you know has flu or flu-like symptoms, the use of the masks is limited to whether you are inside or outside. This is why:

Influenza (flu):

If you or someone you know has the flu, you should actively wash your hands.

When you are outside in the community, face masks are not effective. They are intended to block water droplets that spread in narrow spaces, such as those transmitted by coughing or sneezing.

“For general purposes in the community, this (face masks) is a waste of money and a waste of time,” Dr. said. Paul Cook, Chief Infectious Disease at the Brody School of Medicine of ECU.

When you are in large spaces, droplets that spread through coughing or sneezing spread into the atmosphere for most situations.

Dr. Cook explained that they use face masks in the hospital. It is a closed environment where bacteria concentrate.

Therefore, the use of face masks will be effective if you are in small rooms close to people with an illness.

Experts say washing your hands and covering your mouth when you cough is the best way to prevent disease.

coronavirus:

The CDC does not currently recommend using face masks in the United States to prevent Corona virus. The disease is not a major threat to the general population. Therefore, the use of face masks will only protect you against colds or flu-like illnesses.

If you become ill from Coronavirus, you must immediately contact health officials.

Those affected or in contact with the virus are advised to use a different type of face mask.

There are two types of face masks that are used to prevent disease:

General antiviral face masks (used in hospitals) are loose-fitting and allow general air particles N95 respirators – a tight-fitting protective device that is worn around the face and protects you against 95% of small particles

N95 respirators are the most effective, but are not 100% preventative against ailments.

Here in the east many stores are sold without face masks, so that customers remain worried.

“I wouldn’t worry because I don’t think they do much. You don’t need a mask for most situations,” Dr. said. Cook.