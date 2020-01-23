Online originals: ECU Baseball is organizing the Media Day 2020

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT / ECU Sports) – Head coach Cliff Godwin and the East Carolina baseball team hosted their annual media day at Clark LeClair Stadium on Wednesday, January 22.

A new page will be opened in the pirate books in 2020 as they welcome 18 newcomers to Greenville.

On Monday, January 20, the team ranked 25th in Baseball America’s fourth pre-season national rankings.

The pirates earned additional team ranks from D1Baseball (No. 21), Perfect Game (No. 23) and Collegiate Baseball (No. 36).

Despite members leaving the 2019 squad, several key players are returning, including Jake Kuchmaner (Jr.) and Alec Burleson (Jr.).

Kuchmaner was named Pre-Season Pitcher of the Year at the American Athletic Conference. While teammate Burleson earned his third pre-season All-America award earlier this week after being selected as the first-time All-American team by D1Baseball in the 2020 pre-season poll.

Cliff Godwin is entering his sixth year as a pirate trainer after completing four regional appearances in the past five years, including two nationwide appearances and two regional hosts.

The boys are preparing to begin training the team on January 24th and will begin their home game against William & Mary on Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

ECU will play 34 of the Pirates 54 games at home this season.