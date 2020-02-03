Online incorrect information fuels doubt when the vote starts in 2020

Well before Iowans cast the first votes of the 2020 presidential race, there was already a treacherous campaign to sow mistrust in the election process.

Conservative and liberal activists went to social media to push false or unproven claims to their online followers. Suspicions even reached President Donald Trump, who questioned the honesty of the Democratic primary to his tens of millions of Twitter followers.

Misleading complaints on social media – some even claim that a huge conspiracy will determine the next president – are likely to increase in the course of the presidential race.

The lies can affect the belief in the elections so that the supporters of a losing candidate refuse to accept the results, either for nomination or for the White House, warned David Becker, founder and director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research.

“The thing that keeps me awake at night,” Becker said, is that even if the 2020 elections are managed fairly and well, “the supporters of the losing party will not accept that democracy worked.”

On Monday eve of Monday’s caucuses in Iowa, conservative experts used Twitter messages and YouTube videos to falsely claim that the vote is ripe for fraud because more adults are registered to vote in eight Iowa provinces than there actually are live.

Not true, according to the state’s public public voice information. State Secretary Paul Pate debunked the claim on Twitter on Monday, where the false claim was loved and retweeted by thousands of social media users. The claim was initially planted on a YouTube video from the conservative Judicial Watch group.

“It is a shame that this organization continues to publish inaccurate voter registration data, and it is especially worrying that they chose the Iowa Caucus day to do this,” Pate said. His office has released and tweeted data that showed that the number of registered voters in those eight provinces did not exceed the adult population.

But the claim grew online – fun, retweeted and viewed thousands of times. Some even accused Pate of lying about voter’s official registration numbers, demonstrating how difficult it is to correct wrong information online once it is widely shared.

“Stop lying and solve the problem, otherwise you will be the problem,” a woman tweeted to Pate.

Tom Fitton, who leads Judicial Watch, acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press that he used older statistics and censuses to claim that the number of registered voters exceeded the number of adult adults in eight Iowa counties. Fitton maintained voting fraud is “a major problem” and said he has released the findings to coincide with the Iowa caucuses.

Other social media users took advantage of campaign developments this weekend to suggest that the presidential election process had been rigged.

On Saturday, The Des Moines Register and CNN announced that it would withhold the results of a final presidential poll because the name of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was omitted from at least one interview.

Social media users who identify as supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders soon turned to Twitter, where they claimed with #ReleaseThePoll that the media deliberately suppressed the results to hide how well Sanders did in the state.

“We know Bernie Sanders wins Iowa and we the people deserve to see the results of the poll!” Wrote a Twitter user in a tweet that was shared hundreds of times.

The claims are based on the 2016 elections, when Sanders supporters said the Democratic Party had “rigged up” the primary trial in favor of Hillary Clinton. Trump, who could see Sanders as his Democratic challenger in his re-election bid, has also repeatedly suggested the idea that the Democratic establishment treated Sanders unfairly in 2016.

And hours before Monday’s caucus began, Trump used Twitter to cash in on that persistent frustration among Sanders supporters and once again arouse suspicion about that process.

“The DNC on Bernie Sanders,” It looks like they’ll do it to him again, won’t it? “, Trump said, Monday morning, in part.

Trump hopes to spread uncertainty about the election process among Sanders supporters, said Jennifer Mercieca, a historian of political rhetoric at Texas A&M University. It is a strategy that worked in Trump’s favor during the last presidential election – and Trump hopes it will help him again this year, she said.

“He either wants them to distrust the process and stay at home, or to distrust the process and vote for him,” Mercieca said. “He is a strong believer in circulating conspiracy theory if he thinks it is to his advantage.”