Online dating is used more than ever, but it still sucks

Dating can be particularly tricky, and technology hasn’t really helped.

A new poll released on Thursday by the Pew Research Center found that three out of ten Americans used a dating app more than ever before, although many found the process disappointing.

Pew surveyed nearly 5,000 U.S. adults, 45% of whom used a dating app said that their recent experience made them feel more frustrated than hopeful.

Finding a compatible partner who shares the same hobbies, interests, and physical attractions is “something” easy, according to the survey, but getting the right attention, meaning news or people who want to meet in person varies between men and women ,

Men are more likely to say they have not received as many DM as they want, whereas 24% of women said the same.

The survey shows that attitudes toward online dating have quickly changed from negative to positive in the past two decades since their introduction, but getting what you expect from online dating is a different story.

With dozens of dating apps on the market and experts predict the industry will grow to nearly $ 12 billion, why are users still experiencing such negative experiences? Are the platforms just sucking or the people?

Search the internet and find an abundance of rants on the subject. Ask a friend about the most recent tinder date and be flooded with details that make your skin crawl. It seems like almost everyone (at least online) spent a not so nice night with a stranger they met online.

Despite all the anecdotes, the facts don’t change – more than 30% of Americans use dating apps, a number that is expected to grow steadily. The way we meet has finally changed. Dating apps have allowed hopeless romantics to meet new people and make new relationships. All you have to do is run a finger over your lips. And there have even been some solid successes.

According to the same survey, 12% of people got married or had a relationship with someone they met through an app. For those who identify as LGBT, the percentage is higher.

Sure, it’s shit. But online dating continues.

Editor’s recommendations