Online conspiracy theories flourish after Iowa caucus fiasco

CHICAGO – Monday night could not have been better for online troublemakers who for years have spread false or misleading conspiracy theories on the internet that the American elections have been rigged or are vulnerable to tampering.

The delayed election results of the Iowa caucuses revealed that the supporters of some Democratic candidates are so suspicious of the result that they scoured the internet with unproven claims that accused the Democratic Party of corruption by trying to tilt the elections in favor of a single candidate .

President Donald Trump and his supporters seized that distrust by sending tweets with the hashtag #RiggedElection on Monday evening. Trump’s own sons shouted “Rigged!” During a campaign event in Iowa. And Republican Senator Lindsey Graham suggested in a tweet that the caucus issues were the result of a “Bernie outburst.”

It is the kind of conspiracy theory that experts fear this will follow this year’s presidential race until election day.

“Democracy depends on the losers who accept election results,” said University of California, Irvine, professor Richard Hasen, whose book “Election Meltdown” was published Tuesday in what he said was an ominous coincidence. “Now we are starting the election season with seeds of doubt, which is terrible.”

In recent months, social media users have been promoting conspiracy theories around the legitimacy of election results across the country, from a governmental race in Kentucky to a state race in Virginia.

The Monday tweets started spreading minutes after the Iowa Democratic Party announced it was reviewing results for “quality control.” The app that the Iowa Democratic Party used to collect results encountered technical problems on Monday that left the caucus results until Tuesday.

“Quality control = rigged?” Said Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, in a tweet that has been shared and enjoyed more than 20,000 times since.

While the delay in the end results continued until Tuesday, social media users spread theories about complex schemes that were used to conceal the results to undermine certain Democratic candidates such as Senator Bernie Sanders. Many of the tweets suggested that the Democratic Party or the National Democratic Convention deliberately ruined the caucus results, although the Iowa Democratic Party managed Monday’s caucus.

“Iowa is just the beginning,” wrote a Twitter user, who has a profile picture of himself in a Bernie Sanders shirt. “The Democratic Party will not allow Bernie to win.”

The online conspiracy theories were in some cases based on easy to deny or misleading claims.

For example, Facebook and Twitter posts incorrectly suggested that former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Sanders’ opponent in the 2016 primary, had a hand in developing the ill-fated app used to collect the Iowa results. This distrust was further fueled by the fact that three of the senior executives of Shadow Inc., who created the app, previously worked for the failed Clinton campaign.

Some messages, shared thousands of times, accused former Clinton campaign leader Robby Mook of creating the app.

In a tweet, Mook said he “had nothing to do with building the caucus app.” Mook did not immediately return the request for comment from The Associated Press.

Other posted online messages blamed the problem on a new perpetrator: Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor who had unsuccessfully become the president of the Democratic party three years ago.

Some social media users insisted that he had caused a scam to postpone the results with the help of party insiders. Others mistakenly claimed that the Buttigieg campaign had developed the app used for the Iowa caucus. Other posts on social media indicated that the founder of a non-profit organization that created Shadow Inc. last year. , is married to a senior advisor for the 2020 campaign from Pete Buttigieg.

By Tuesday morning #MayorCheat was trending on Twitter, where it was mentioned more than 120,000 times by noon.

The hashtag was first sent by verified Twitter accounts, according to analysis by Ben Nimmo, a disinformation and security expert for Graphika, an analysis agency for social media. From Tuesday, there were no signs that foreign accounts are promoting the hashtag, he added.

“These are Americans who tremble Americans,” said Nimmo. “That is really disturbing in 2020.”

That misinformation is partly based on the fact that the campaign of Buttigieg Shadow Inc., the company behind the Iowa Caucus app, has paid for software.

The Buttigieg campaign paid $ 42,500 to Shadow Inc. for SMS software in July. Other Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and the Texas Democratic Party, have signed an agreement with Shadow for similar services, according to federal campaign finance data.

The Buttigieg campaign has not helped develop the app used in Iowa, a campaign spokesperson confirmed to the AP Tuesday.

In a statement on Twitter, Shadow Inc. apologized. the delays and confirmed that it had signed a contract with the Iowa Democratic Party on Monday to make a caucus for reporting a mobile app for local officials.

Reports on fundraising by Democratic Party states of Iowa show that party officials paid more than $ 63,000 to the same company for “professional costs” in November and December.

The results of Iowa were supported by paper ballots, which is what the Iowa Democratic Party uses to verify the results. Figures on 62% of the sites in the state were released on Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, a democrat who is vice-president of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, warned that foreign groups wanting to destabilize the US could try to exploit the doubts and fears spread online about the Iowa results. He said the Iowa episode should serve as an “early warning sign” that Congress, local election officials, and social media platforms should do more to protect the integrity of the election.

“It does … reinforce the fact, as we have begun to see over the internet, conspiracy theories, that whether domestic or foreign efforts to undermine confidence in our elections, that those threats are there,” Warner told reporters on Tuesday.

In November, for example, overly social media posters exaggerated small-scale voting problems in Kentucky to indicate that the results of the governor’s races were spoiled by votes from voters or incorrectly printed ballot papers. The now former Republican government Matt Bevin requested a reassessment of the results because of what he said were “irregularities” after the first vote counted his re-election bid with 5,000 votes – but he refused to provide evidence of those problems. Bevins, a Republican, later admitted to now-Gov. Andy Beshear, a democrat.

Cases of this kind show that it is important for presidential candidates to promote the confidence of their supporters in the system, said Charles Stewart III, professor of political science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“I really wish and hope that the candidates will recognize that if they do not defend the system when it can be defended, they will damage democracy and harm the nomination they are looking for,” Stewart said.

Amanda Seitz and David Klepper, The Associated Press