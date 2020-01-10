Online campaign to get Terry Fox on $ 5 invoice trends on Twitter

Loading...

PORT COQUITLAM (NEWS 1130) – A call to get the Canadian icon Terry Fox on the new five-dollar bill starts with the hashtag #FoxForFiver trending on Twitter Friday.

Thursday, Governor Stephen Poloz of the Bank of Canada announced that the central bank is working on plans for a new $ 5 bill and that public consultations are about to start.

Dave Teixeira supports the movement to commemorate Fox in our currency.

“My urge for Terry is simply that if there is a chance to give this selfless person another honor, there must be a way to do this,” he explains. “It makes perfect sense to put Terry Fox in five. He is an incredible Canadian hero. “

He caught a glimpse of Terry Fox in 1980 when Fox passed him by in Mississauga during the Marathon of Hope.

“I saw the top of his head,” says Texeria. “I was only 12 years old at the time and am just a big fan of Terry Fox.”

Since then he has organized countless Terry Fox Runs to raise money for cancer research.

“I remember writing speeches about him. And then I moved to Port Coquitlam years ago. To get involved in the run and then start working with the family – it is literally a dream come true for me. “

Texeira adds that the timing is perfect – 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of Fox’s cross-country run for cancer research.

“Terry Fox is part of our fabric and culture here in Canada. We must try to keep raising it to have its image in our daily culture. “

Fox, who had amputated one leg for cancer, left Newfoundland in April 1980 to run through the country. He eventually had to stop in September – and died the following year.

Runs since 1980 have raised nearly $ 800 million.

“Terry Fox represents the best of us as Canadians – caring, generous, helping others,” Texeira explains. “As Canadians, our currency is kindness, our currency is doing better. There is no other Canadian I can think of in recent history that represents that more than Terry Fox. “

Texeira says that the movement to get Fox in five shows how social media can be used for charity and to promote connection.

“It’s great to see the online support, he says.” It’s really heartwarming to see that Terry Fox is so highly valued by other people, not just me. “

A commemorative coin honored Fox in 2005, and since his passing streets, schools and parks in cities across the country are named after him.