Online anger sweeps the streets

Saturday, January 11, the first day of the week on the Iranian calendar, was a very long day for the Iranians. I write these lines as the next morning has already started. The day started with the Iranian armed forces publicly accepting responsibility for the downing of the Ukrainian airliner, flight 752, as covered by IranWire earlier today.

The government’s shocking announcement caused a massive wave of anger. Much of the anger was broadcast on social media before provoking mass protests in Tehran later in the day.

The downing of the passenger plane is already presented as the Iranian moment of Chernobyl, the 1986 disaster in Soviet Ukraine which exposed all the incompetence, the deception of the state and the rottenness of this regime. The plane crash saga did the same for the Islamic Republic, and social media users pointed to some of its possible implications.

The general feeling is that the Iranian government was only forced to admit responsibility under pressure from governments like Canada, which lost more than 60 of its citizens in the crash, most of them citizens of dual Iranian nationality. .

“What makes me cry more than anything is that, if many passengers were not of other nationalities, this horrible truth would not have been revealed,” said one user.

Highlighting the red flags that were raised for General of the Revolutionary Guards killed Qassem Soleimani, during public protests and funerals after his assassination in an American air strike on January 3 and promises of revenge by Iran, another user posted a photo of those who died in the theft and asked, “Who will take revenge on these beautiful people?” Where can we raise red flags for them? “

Many tweets were more open in their anger. One user used explanatory words and dared the government to do what it recently did to quell protests nationwide: “Cut the Internet!” Send the forces of the IRGC and Basij against the people! “

More prominent personalities and commentators inside and outside Iran have also added their criticism to the growing refrain. Since his detention in Tehran, Mehdi Karroubi, a leader of the 2009 Green Opposition Movement, has called on the commander-in-chief, the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to resign, arguing that he did not have the basic qualifications to be the leader of the country.

Yaser Mirdamadi, an Islamic studies specialist in London who happens to be Khamenei’s cousin, has put forward a number of arguments suggesting that the Islamic Republic cares more for the lives of foreigners than for its own citizens. For example, the fact that Revolutionary Guards’ missile attacks on American bases in Iraq last week carefully avoided American casualties. Or the fact that civilian flights from many countries in the region (Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain) appear to have been canceled during the Middle East crisis while flights in Iranian airspace itself were allowed to continue.

In the streets

A vigil for the victims of flight 752 had been called at 5.30 p.m. in front of Amir Kabir University in Tehran, an institution with a history of dissent. According to eyewitness accounts shared with IranWire in Tehran, people started to assemble before 5 p.m. and the vigil quickly led to mass protests.

The songs became radicalized and political as the demonstrations progressed.

“The incompetent authorities must resign!” Was one of the first songs; in turn, he was quickly followed by a question from the crowd: “Who is their resignation good for?” They should be tried. The chants of “resignation are not enough, trials must take place” were the result.

But where should we stop? Many beyond Karroubi dared to go to the top, to the supreme head of the country.

“All these years of crimes! Down with this supreme guide! Was a slogan that sounded late in the protest. “We did not lose our lives to hire the assassin chief,” was another.

Plainclothes officers were seen around the protests and they met with taunts and profanity from the people gathered.

With hundreds of deaths during protests in November of last year in Iran, Iranians are aware of the important challenges of any new demonstration. IranWire’s eyewitness reports some of the street conversations today.

“This time, even if they kill us all, we will not go home, they must resign,” said one protester.

A young man accompanied by his worried mother bitterly compares himself to Pouya Bakhtiari, the 27-year-old man who went to the protests with his mother and was shot by the security forces, becoming a symbol for the demonstrators across the country.

Unlike these protests, which were led by people suffering from economic hardship, many of them in small towns, this time the middle classes started the protests. Many speak of the need for unity between the working and middle classes to lead a viable and representative opposition movement.

Flight 752 instantly became a national tragedy – and a source of national shame – that prompted even Iranian celebrities to join the vigil and express their anger on social media. The banned director Jafar Panahi, widely recognized as one of the most important and internationally renowned Iranian filmmakers, attended the day before today with actresses such as Hedye Tehrani, Parastoo Salehi and Hanie Tavasolli.

As the crowd of victims of the Islamic Republic grows more and more, the rank of those who stand against it also increases.

