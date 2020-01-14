https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dV5ArJF91rA [/ embed]

Chris Hansen and his camera team approached YouTuber Onision’s house for an interview last week. In response Onision called 911.

Onision, which is the current theme of Hansen’s YouTube livestream series, Have A Seat With Chris Hansen, has rejected allegations of child care and emotional abuse. Since October 2019, Hansen has interviewed several women who accused Onision and his husband Kai of caring for them as minors. The couple were also accused of sharing explicit photos with minors. Social media users have pushed YouTube to ban Onision.

Hansen received the emergency call from Onision and published it on his YouTube channel. Onision describes Hansen and his camera team as a “YouTube stalker”.

“There is a 19 year old I didn’t want to hang out with … I said I didn’t want them in my life anymore, they went to this person [Hansen] and said a few mean things about me,” Onision said 911 operators. “And now this person is trying to aggressively pursue me in a really hateful way.”

Onision also claimed that the teenager in question had mental health problems that “negatively” affected his life. The woman he referred to, known as Sarah, claimed that Onision and his husband took advantage of them after they became their legal guardians.

Onision has not publicly commented on the 911 call.