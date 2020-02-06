OneWeb joins the Internet Satellite Gold Rush

For most of a year, SpaceX has received most of the attention when it comes to “mega-constellations” of internet satellites. Between May and January, the company launched 240 Starlink satellites in a low orbit around the globe, with more launches, and talked about offering provisional commercial service later this year.

ARS TECHNICA

This story originally appeared on Ars Technica, a trusted source for technology news, technology policy analysis, assessments and more. Ars is owned by WIRED’s parent company, Condé Nast.

But it was actually another company, OneWeb, that launched the first six satellites of its mega constellation in February 2019. The first tests of those satellites went well, the company said last summer. Now OneWeb is preparing for the second launch of 34 satellites aboard a Soyuz rocket from Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The launch is scheduled at 4:42 PM ET (9:42 PM UTC) on Thursday, February 6.

On the eve of Thursday’s launch, Ars spoke to OneWeb CEO Adrián Steckel about the company’s plans and how it will compete with half a dozen other companies that want to offer internet from space.

Scale up

After the company’s first launch a year ago, Steckel said that OneWeb is satisfied with the performance of the six satellites, each weighing around 150 kg. Steckel said that OneWeb has made “a lot of changes” in terms of software to manage the satellites, but only “minor adjustments” to the hardware itself, less than 5 percent of the total design.

He believes that one of the major challenges of the past year has been scaled up. The company initially built 10 satellites and launched six. This year OneWeb plans to launch 10 launches from 30 to 36 satellites per flight, so major changes in production and suppliers are required. “But now we have the plant in use,” he said about the company’s facility just outside the gates of Kennedy Space Center in Florida. “We have really been able to follow an assembly line approach to satellites.”

The company chose to work with Arianespace and its modified Soyuz launch vehicle for the 2020 launches because, according to Steckel, OneWeb needed a provider that could guarantee a high cadence of launches with good success. After completing the first phase of implementation, consisting of a network of 648 satellites, OneWeb will consider alternative launch vehicles in 2021 while continuing to expand its network. Ultimately, no fewer than 6260 satellites can fly.

“We are currently the largest launch customer in the world,” said Steckel. “In the future, when we look at our next implementation phase, we are willing to buy rocket launches from SpaceX, Blue Origin or anyone else.”

A different approach

OneWeb has taken a different approach than SpaceX in terms of how it plans to communicate with customers on site. SpaceX has chosen to offer direct-to-consumer services with the intention of selling user terminals to acquire satellite from space and essentially functioning as a new internet provider. Steckel plans to collaborate with existing telecommunications companies.

For example, Steckel said: if you live on a mountain top in Utah, you cannot go to the OneWeb website and the delivery service. Rather, the company plans to collaborate with existing service providers to expand its networks and increase capacity. So the service from OneWeb in rural Utah would probably be sold through a distributor.

It is a model that the company believes makes sense because the correct answer for obtaining regulatory approval and service will vary in the United States or the Philippines or Indonesia, Steckel said. “We’re going to do business with partners around the world,” Steckel said. “Our style is not confrontational. We use a different model. It’s a big world.”

OneWeb plans to offer its first customer demonstrations by the end of 2020 and to offer full commercial global services by 2021.

View to the night sky

In addition to Starlink, OneWeb is confronted with competitors in the Project Kuiper service from Amazon, Telesat, and possibly other companies such as Lynk, Facebook and others. Steckel said he believes that three or four companies will reach the stage where they are launching hardware in space, and having three or four low-latency Internet providers from a low Earth orbit will likely ensure a healthy market for consumers and providers.

.