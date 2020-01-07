OnePlus unveils the Concept One phone, but you can't buy it

Loading...

OnePlus has officially unveiled its long-awaited Concept One smartphone at CES 2020, but despite some cool technology, it will probably never be sold.

The company had previously bullied the smartphone, made in collaboration with supercar manufacturer McLaren, which comes with disappearing cameras and a supercar-inspired design.

While Oppo has steadily eroded the need for notches on our smartphone screens, thanks to camera technology below the display, OnePlus has decided that we no longer need our rear-facing cameras. The OnePlus Concept One uses electrochromic glass to “hide” the rear-facing camera settings.

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, described the technology and the thinking process behind the device in detail in a post on the official OnePlus forums.

The glass of the OnePlus Concept One uses organic particles to create changes in transparency, so that the glass that covers the camera lenses can shift from opaque black to completely clear in an instant. The ‘invisible’ design is a clear, uninterrupted surface that is not in use and is a clear example of the design philosophy of OnePlus. This optimal solution is what we call “Electronic CMF” – a new approach to industrial design.

The rest of the design is inspired by the McLaren 720S supercar, with the distinctive Papaya Orange leather on the back of this concept phone and a strip of glass in the center of the rear panel of the device.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etOjg1vA168 [/ embed]

If you are wondering how long it takes for the hidden cameras of OnePlus Concept One to appear, it will probably only take 0.7 seconds before the glass changes from full black to completely clear, which is even faster than activating the camera itself. OnePlus claims that this process uses almost no power.

The biggest disadvantage is that you cannot get hold of the OnePlus Concept One, because this is a legitimate concept phone that never goes into mass production. However, it would not be too long to expect that part of the technology will appear in the upcoming OnePlus hardware.

More about OnePlus:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKMX2W2y4ko [/ embed]