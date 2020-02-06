OnePlus TV Update offers Spotify integration and more

The latest OnePlus TV update brings a lot of corrections and optimizations for the device integrated into Android TV, including the option to deactivate Dolby motion smoothing and share WiFi hotspots directly on your TV via your OnePlus smartphone.

If you live in India and have a smart TV, the latest update is now released that will allow you to add new streaming services to OxygenPlay. Spotify, MX Player, Voot, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji and JioSaavn can now be added (via Android Central).

Another nice innovation as part of the new update is the support of the Bluetooth headphone connection. That means you can now pair your headphones or earphones with the OnePlus TV when watching videos or listening to music.

The update not only improves the user interface and options, but also improves the image quality. You can now disable motion smoothing in Dolby Vision mode. This means that you can now stream Dolby content on platforms like Netflix without the sometimes frustrating motion smoothing.

You can see the full changelog below:

Oxygen Play: Integration of new content with MX Player, Voot, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Spotify and JioSaavn

Bluetooth stereo New playback animation when playing music via Bluetooth stereo

OnePlus Connect: OnePlus smartphones can share the hotspot with OnePlus TV OnePlus Connect supports up to five devices at the same time

PQ Optimization: Optimized options for PQ mode Color space conversion added Turn off the MEMC in Dolby mode

Local player: Supports both embedded and external subtitles when playing local videos

System: Use the Prime Video button on the remote control to turn the TV on and off



If you have one of the OnePlus TV models, the update should now be available. For those of you in the rest of the world, all we have to do is watch from the sidelines and hope that OnePlus will launch its first Smart TV in other markets in the not too distant future.

