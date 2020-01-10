OnePlus teases 'new screen technology' next week

Loading...

Fresh from the unveiling of its “Concept One” smartphone on CES 2020, OnePlus teases another announcement. On Chinese social media, OnePlus is teasing the launch of a new ‘screen technology’ on January 13.

Located on Weibo (via FoneArena), OnePlus is planning an event in Shenzen China on January 13 to show off some sort of new screen technology. There is very little information available about this, but the image of the teaser below implies at least that it is a full screen design.

What could this be? There are many options, but you can record something as simple as a new 120Hz panel, for example. In addition, OnePlus could demonstrate a new version of camera sensors under the screen, as Oppo revealed last year.

Whatever this new ‘screen technology’ is, it is unlikely to debut on any upcoming OnePlus smartphones. As was shown in previous leaks, the following OnePlus releases can adopt a perforator display design.

In any case, we will get these details soon enough, so keep an eye on it!

