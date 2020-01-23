OnePlus shows stunning all-black Concept One prototypes

The OnePlus Concept One may never come on the market, but it is a hint of potential new technology on the way to future OnePlus smartphones. The company has since shared some further details alongside some stunning early completely black prototypes of the OnePlus Concept One during development – yes, a prototype of a concept.

In an interview with the brain behind the device, Kevin Tao from the OnePlus Concept One Industrial Design team explained some of the design decisions that led to the Concept One – a device that allowed us to get some time at CES in Las Vegas.

This is the first time that OnePlus has explored the leather back design. We believe that leather is a material that achieves the premium build quality that we strive for, gives a soft feel and at the same time gives a thinner hand feel compared to glass. We worked with McLaren on applying the same premium leather that is used on the 720s. If we want to use a similar back design in the future, we will look for alternative materials that can achieve the same look and feel with leather, while being more environmentally friendly and easier to keep clean in the long run.

Tao confirmed that OnePlus wants to use the leather design of the back plate cover as used on their concept phone and apply it to a future flagship. He stated that any future use of leather on any upcoming device will be done using “environmentally friendly” materials.

The strikingly beautiful all-black (or black-out) prototype models of the OnePlus Concept One really shout “stealth” and if we ever see a similarly designed OnePlus smartphone, we are sure it would be a huge hit. Of course, just like the original Papaya Orange OnePlus Concept One, this completely black model will unfortunately never be offered for sale.

Let us know what you think of these images in the comments field below and which design you prefer.

More about OnePlus:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIk81jrGPdY (/ embed)