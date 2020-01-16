OnePlus shows how smooth its 120 Hz display will be

High refresh rates are displayed everywhere in 2020 and for OnePlus there is an in-store upgrade. This week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shows how big the difference is that a 120 Hz screen makes on a smartphone.

Posted on Twitter, a short video shows the difference between a traditional 60 Hz display and a newer 120 Hz display. That 60 Hz display seems to be the panel of the OnePlus 6, notch and so on.

The higher refresh rate on the next smartphone from OnePlus produces twice as many frames as a traditional panel. As such, actions such as scrolling feel considerably smoother. With a quick swipe the difference is immediately noticeable, but when you slow down the images like OnePlus does in this teaser, it becomes especially clear how much difference a 120 Hz display makes.

Of course, for those who took over OnePlus 90 Hz screens in 2019, the upgrade to 120 Hz will not be that striking. There will certainly be a difference, but it will not be such a big difference. Samsung also expects to use 120 Hz next month with its Galaxy S20 series, but OnePlus will only launch it later in the year, presumably with the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 120Hz liquid screen: the smoothest, most effortless scrolling experience ever on a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/I4FWP64NfO

– Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 15, 2020

