OnePlus kills off its primary icon pack, removes from Engage in

With a OnePlus smartphone, customization is the core of the software practical experience and that incorporates icon packs to re-theme the homescreen. This week, nevertheless, OnePlus has announced it is pulling the plug on its unique self-designed icon pack, even stripping it from Google Play.

In a discussion board submit, OnePlus particulars this decision which, frankly, will come as no surprise. The unique “OnePlus Icon Pack” was introduced a couple of yrs back and hasn’t seen an update given that Might of 2018. As a outcome, that icon pack has been discontinued entirely and will be eliminated from Google Perform “soon.”

Now, OnePlus is solely pushing some of its newer packs. Oxygen, Spherical, and Sq. have been obtainable for all over a year now, but they have not been up to date pretty generally. With the unique pack off of its back, while, OnePlus is committing to improved updating these three packs. The business explains:

We will be continually optimizing and updating these 3 icon packs for a responsible solution encounter for OnePlus customers. For even further customization, you can also put in your own packs from the Participate in Retail store and choose them beneath Settings – Customization, earning your OnePlus product even extra to your liking.

Of study course, you can often just set up the icon pack of your decision on OxygenOS or a third-party launcher.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning automobile affiliate backlinks. A lot more.

Verify out 9to5Google on YouTube for far more news:

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=YdTNkVGbXDA