OnePlus Concept One goes on a world tour

The OnePlus Concept One is not on sale, but the company really wants to show people what this phone can do personally. To do that, the OnePlus Concept One will go on a world tour next week.

OnePlus announced on its forums earlier today and is starting a world tour to show off its new phone that, as a reminder, will never go on sale. The Concept One is really just a OnePlus 7T Pro, but with a few clever tricks.

The most important trick is a strip of electrochromic glass that can “hide” the rear cameras when they are not in use. That glass also serves as a kind of ND filter. Furthermore, the Concept One simply offers some leather and a golden edge.

We went hands-on with the Concept One back to CES 2020, but if you really want to see it for yourself, this world tour with OnePlus is your chance. The tour starts on 5 February 2020 and affects three continents with a total of 10 events. In North America the tour only stops in Seattle, but Europe sees major cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne, Helsinki and Copenhagen. There is also a stop at McLaren’s headquarters in Woking (UK). Finally, for India there are stops in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. Dates and RSVP details are available at OnePlus.

We truly believe that the OnePlus Concept One is a device that is worth experiencing. You can see our electrochromic glass in action, feel the premium leather finish of the Concept One, as well as the opportunity to meet our employees and give your opinion on how this technology should be implemented in future smartphone designs.

More about OnePlus:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnbDnOdsTgE (/ embed)