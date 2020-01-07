OnePlus Concept One can result in a handy camera tool

Loading...

For the first time, OnePlus came to CES to show off new hardware. The bad news? You can’t buy it, but the OnePlus Concept One lays the foundation for what seems to be a really useful feature in the future.

I have many feelings about the OnePlus Concept One, but the most important thing is that I think it was hugely overhyped in the run-up to the launch. In my opinion, that is not really characteristic of OnePlus, but in this case OnePlus seemed to be teasing a vision of the future. In reality, we only had a few neat hardware tricks that offer a more aesthetically appealing smartphone. I don’t want to say that I am disappointed in what we have, but it was not what I expected.

Ultimately, this was a very successful PR stunt for OnePlus. Yet it resulted in a feature that we could possibly see on future smartphones, which I think could be a major problem for photography. Let’s talk about what’s new on Concept One.

The first of those design changes is actually with the frame and housing of the device. To take advantage of its McLaren partnership, OnePlus used the same “Papaya” leather that was found on McLaren seats at the back of the Concept One and it really looks fantastic in person. The details in the stitching are beautiful and the whole package feels incredibly in the hand.

OnePlus has also made some changes to the frame of the device. With the help of PVD aluminum, OnePlus was able to create a frame with a beautiful golden hue. It is a subtle gold that is not showy and instead contributes to the appearance of this phone.

The biggest story of this whole device, however, is the use of OnePlus of electrochromic glass over the series with three cameras. With this technology, the thin glass panel can switch between completely transparent and opaque. When it turns black, it hides the camera sensors and, even more impressive, the flash. It is a smart technology that OnePlus says it will help if more camera sensors are added to phones, but at the moment it usually feels useless for aesthetic reasons. However, it made for a cool GIF.

A likely side issue is what makes OnePlus Concept One important

What is impressive about the camera glass on the Concept One is that it also serves as an ND filter for the camera. To be honest, I don’t think this was something that OnePlus was trying to create with this technology, but it’s really a fantastic result.

For those who don’t know, an ND filter helps in extremely clear situations. The example of OnePlus in a presentation was a sunny day in a dock where the ISO and the shutter speed were both increased. Despite all that input, the camera with the artificial ND filter still helped to make a usable shot with lots of details and accurate colors. At CES in a small demo room, of course I couldn’t replicate that directly, but the images below give an idea of ​​what this is doing. In the first shot everything remained standard and in the second the ND filter was activated with an influence on the brightness and contrast of the shot. Personally it made more difference.

Without ND filter

With ND filter

So where does this leave us? I think the OnePlus Concept One is an interesting stunt for the brand and clearly a flex of what its R&D department is capable of, but I don’t think it’s something revolutionary. However, the ND filter can be a really useful tool if it is implemented in future consumer products.

By the way, I would like to take some more phones with leather backside from OnePlus.

