OnePlus 8 sequence only promised bi-month-to-month stability updates

There’s a great deal to appreciate about the OnePlus 8 collection and software program, employing OnePlus’ OxygenOS, is definitely on that listing. Be warned, however, OnePlus’ update support on the OnePlus 8 series will come with 1 notable caveat.

The improved price of the OnePlus 8 collection puts the company’s smartphones underneath much more scrutiny as opposed to previous designs. Attributes like the digicam, h2o resistance, and other folks are a good deal a lot more vital presented the better value tag.

In my book, that includes the application aid as well. On earlier smartphones, OnePlus has promised bi-monthly safety updates and at minimum 2 many years of important updates and, on the OnePlus 8 sequence, that continues to be unchanged. When asking OnePlus for clarification on the OnePlus 8’s update plan, I was pointed to a discussion board post from 2018 that outlined the plan for the OnePlus 6 collection.

Is a bi-month-to-month program all that lousy? It is definitely a lot less than ideal, but it’s one thing which is uncomplicated to forgive on significantly less pricey smartphones. When the OnePlus 8 Professional commences at $900, it ought to completely be receiving monthly protection updates just like Google and even Samsung supply their users. It is also slight thoughts-boggling OnePlus doesn’t presently do this just hunting at how routinely OxygenOS updates go out.

OnePlus 8 ships with the March stability patch pre-loaded on top of Android 10 and, pretty much quickly, it ought to be having an update. That update still leaves buyers on the March patch effectively into the thirty day period of April. The upcoming patch will not occur right up until May perhaps, both.

I really do not think this will be a deal-breaker for any person specified how definitely great these telephones are, but it’s a little something important to don’t forget if you are preparing to obtain this product.

