OnePlus 8 Professional advertisement stars Robert Downey Jr [Video]

The OnePlus 8 collection went formal this week and with it, a new advertisement from the company’s manufacturer ambassador. Here’s a truly pleasurable advert for the OnePlus 8 series starring Robert Downey Jr.

In a two-minute video clip developed for intercontinental marketplaces, OnePlus exhibits off the new features of the OnePlus 8 Professional like wi-fi charging, IP68 h2o resistance, 5G, and the 120Hz refresh amount as well.

These OnePlus 8 capabilities are all proven as Robert Downey Jr. goes about his day right before attending a bash. We see him in a panicked, rushed “drive,” getting a new go well with to match OnePlus’ new “Glacial Green” colour, and finally attending the pool get together all while putting on his extravagant new white suit.

The advert is absolutely ridiculous, but it’s definitely exciting to look at and, most likely, was a ton of exciting to produce too. Notably, this established is also in which a previous leak of the unit occurred.

Robert Downey Jr. has been OnePlus’ brand name ambassador for the previous yr or so with a partnership that started out with the OnePlus 7 Pro. Beforehand, RDJ was a model ambassador for HTC.

