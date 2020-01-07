OnePlus 7 Pro reassessment: the new definition of premium [Video]

Loading...

When the OnePlus 7 Pro was released, it was the culmination of a five-year cycle of constant improvements from the company behind the real start of the flagship revolution.

This device is the beginning of a separation from what we would normally consider “affordable” and “premium.” And in the process it has rewritten the entire approach that OnePlus had already announced for more than half a year.

The brand has grown from a self-proclaimed ‘modest’ start, intensive cutting in the corners and compromises between devices. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the start of something completely new – and boys made the first attempt to really assume what we consider the best in the industry.

A combination of ultra-light software and the latest internal hardware is one of the main reasons for the growth of OnePlus as a player in the smartphone market. But even when you fully enter the premium smartphone arena, there are still some weird little omissions from the OnePlus 7 Pro that make little to no sense, even at this stage in the brand’s existence.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipQLAwrnKwg [/ embed]

In the early stages of OnePlus’ efforts on the smartphone, this could easily be forgiven, but now looks more like stubbornness and collisions with the “Never Settle” ethos.

Despite these minor issues and remarks, given that the OnePlus 7 Pro has been available for more than six months at this stage, what is our comprehensive opinion?

Hardware and design

There are few devices on the market that can define the rest of the industry. The iPhone and Samsung Galaxy lines have done more in the last four or five years than almost everyone else. Just take a look at the OnePlus 7 Pro and you can see the influences, but omitting a notch in the display in favor of a pop-up camera is one that really stands out.

My biggest complaint, however, is how large this damn device is. It’s just huge – and I say that with much larger than average hands. The display property is just insane. You get so much screen to play with and enjoy, but it is sometimes very difficult to manage. Since this is also a QHD + 90 Hz AMOLED panel, the experience is unparalleled. Media, games and apps are all so much more immersive and are supported by a number of fantastic sounding speakers.

I have seen many negative comments about the curved display and generally curved displays. They seem to be universally hated by technical fans, and I think I usually agree with that. There is no doubt that this is a beautiful screen, but the flat FHD + screen on the OnePlus 7T proves that removing those curves is a wise design decision. Phantom touches have been eliminated with software updates, but with the release there were countless issues from unsatisfied fans and owners of OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus also offers the 7 Pro in three different colors: Almond, Mirror Black and the more prominent Nebula Blue. The Nebula Blue really stands out in a growing sea of ​​two-color smartphones with multiple colors. It looks really beautiful in different or varied lighting conditions. However, OnePlus has slightly refined the color with the release of the 7T Pro. That said, when there are few blue devices, this is one of the best for those who don’t want a generic black box in their pocket.

Because of that stunning design it seems a shame to put the OnePlus 7 Pro in a cover, but it is understandable that you might want protection against the elements or the daily threat of a fall. The satin finish still feels great in the hand, and something I wish more manufacturers would take over the next 12 months. Here and there I have some wear due to pocket zippers and the strange bit of sharp dirt in my pockets or on my desk. Although it is a glass sandwich, it is a surprisingly sturdy handset that people ask me every time I take it out.

Software and performance

Android 10 has been available for a while for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OxygenOS 10.0.1 is a fantastic advertisement for the operating system in general. Since you get flagship specifications, this lightweight version of Android 10 is incredibly fast. You can perform anything and everything on the platform without hiccups or delays.

OnePlus made the intelligent decision to also store in the 7 Pro in UFS 3.0 storage. This means that apps, games, menus and more are loaded more or less immediately. When you combine this with the lightweight OS skin and the 90 Hz panel, there is no other smartphone that feels as fast as the OnePlus at full tilt. It is still as fast as the day it was released, and I would claim that Android 10 has also improved the sense of speed, and even more.

I think we should discuss the OxygenOS Open Beta program on this point. OnePlus is reasonably good at keeping its devices up-to-date, but these open beta’s are a way to test functions and functions before they are fully worked out in regular stable updates.

For most people we recommend sticking to stable releases for extra peace of mind, but for enthusiasts it makes almost all OnePlus devices a little more attractive. You get a taste of the things to come and the OnePlus 7 Pro gets improvements and improvements that are far ahead of schedule.

Camera

The camera is still the weakest aspect of all OnePlus smartphones, and unfortunately that still applies to the OnePlus 7 Pro. It is not quite at the level of the Galaxy S10, Note 10 or Pixel series, but it still requires impressive photos that will be more than enough for most people. They often miss the “wow” factor of other similar flagships and low-light performance is a hit-or-miss affair.

However, a number of software updates have considerably improved the camera. However, I am never 100% sure that I get the best possible results – and it is one of the reasons that I always have a different smartphone with me for those “just in case” moments. I understand that I am in a privileged position to do that, but for most people they will no doubt be happy with the end result.

Having three different focal lengths gives you a large number of options for photography – and also some solid video options. Many will love the inclusion of the ultra wide angle lens – and with good reason. You can get so much more in one frame, but lose some detail.

The 3x telephoto zoom lens is not quite 3x, because it is actually 2.2x with a digital cutout so that you do not lose any detail. Personally, that is not 3x the same as cropping 10 times is not a 10x zoom, but smartphone cameras do have limits and fewer moving parts. Most people just won’t care enough to be annoyed – which is fine, but I wish OEMs were just honest.

Video is an area where OnePlus is doing much better than most. I like how fast the auto focus is and the results are impressive at all resolutions. The most disappointing aspect is the lack of video recordings using the ultra wide angle lens. The solution for this was also closed when the OnePlus 7 Pro was upgraded to Android 10. You can record ultra-wide video if you are enrolled in the OxygenOS Beta program and have at least Open Beta 1 installed – it is still limited to 30 fps, although.

Battery

Let’s talk about the lack of wireless charging, because it still feels like a striking omission on a “premium” smartphone. It is frustrating not being able to use your wireless chargers. However, Warp Charge 30 is so great in practice that not including wireless charging still feels like a big problem. That said, I still want to be able to store a future OnePlus device on a wireless charger and charge the battery that way. Maybe someday we’ll see Wireless-Warp Charging …

At 4,000 mAh this is not a small battery, which is good, because the 90 Hz QHD + screen needs a lot of juice. Although I regret the use of Screen on Time as a measure of the lifespan, I regularly see about six hours on my device. That is not earth-shattering, but is probably more than enough for most people. Again, the reloading process is extremely fast, thanks to that Warp charger.

Charging is so fast that you do not have to follow the proven charging at night that you may be used to. Connected to the Warp Charge power stone for twenty to thirty minutes, and you can literally get 70% of your payback, and you don’t have to sit and wait to make a significant lifetime gain. I am not sure how this will affect the lifespan over the course of a few years, but at the moment I have not seen any noticeable problems.

Decreasing the resolution to 1080p was not something I liked doing, but in the search for battery profits I thought it could be worth it. I was actually shocked when I got more or less the same lifespan. However, I did not want to switch off the 90 Hz refresh rate, because it is really nice when it is in full flow.

Final thoughts

Despite the fact that the OnePlus 7 Pro was released in the early half of 2019, it is still arguably the best premium smartphone that you can get in this early stage of 2020. It excels in all areas that matter most every day. base. Exceptional performance, an almost unparalleled display and a reasonably solid battery life that can be supplemented in a super fast way.

The design is exactly where smartphones have been going steadily since the Samsung Galaxy S8 has completely redefined what we thought a smartphone should look and feel like. It is also premium in almost every way, and manages to do so at a price that is much lower than the more established competition. If you want a smartphone that lasts two or three years and you still feel as fast and fresh as the day you bought it, then the OnePlus 7 Pro is that and more – and now much cheaper than when it was launched.

Where can I get the OnePlus 7 Pro?

With the OnePlus 8 series coming up, you may want to hold on a little longer to see what the next generation has to offer. That said, the OnePlus 7 Pro remains one of the best flagship smartphone experiences you can buy – even in this early phase of 2020. From just $ 499 and up to around $ 579 for the top model, you get so much for your money it’s hard to complain.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbkAZ8wbKJA [/ embed]