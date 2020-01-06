O'Neil tunnel reaction in chain reaction

Loading...

On camera: O’Neil chain reaction tunnel crash

Updated: 6:03 PM EST Jan 6, 2020

Camera: Several vehicles collided inside the Tip O’Neil tunnel on Monday. A MassDOT camera captured the accident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Five vehicles were involved, including an ambulance, which is not clearly visible in the video. No one was hurt.

