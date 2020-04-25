One Year Anniversary of Endgame – BGR

The Avengers: Endgame was first released a year ago today, April 26, 2019, and has shone a ton of positive reviews and records at the box office.

The culmination of the storyline, which spanned 22 films in nearly a decade, provided plenty of satisfying scenes and Easter eggs.

Worldwide audiences cheered, laughed and cried during the three-hour endgame marathon, and some of these reactions went viral online.

The blockbuster, which would become the highest-grossing film in history, premiered today exactly one year ago. Well, April 26 is Avengers: Endgame’s official launch date, but the film was released two days ago in some areas. The film debuted Wednesday or Thursday in some markets, and theaters were filled for days. It was a Marvel movie to watch, it needed a decade of intertwined stories to make it possible. There is no question that the endgame can be a wonderful experience for anyone, regardless of whether they have seen any of the previous 21 films. But if you’re more familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a more enjoyable endgame emerges. And you are more likely to cheer or cry out loud.

Almost a year later, reaction videos for some of the epic endgame scenes have gone viral again on social media, as fans enjoy the film’s first-ever movie viewing experience. Now, the one-year anniversary of the movie is an ideal opportunity to re-enjoy those reactions.

We wouldn’t care much for the first endgame anniversary unless it causes this modern plague to shut down the entire world. Instead of reviving those brilliant endgame scenes, we’re now talking about the Black Widow premiere, in an alternate reality branch of a time when the novel Coronavirus didn’t exist.

Sadly, we all have to deal with the health crisis and the annoying measures that came with it. There is no going out in public, and it will be a while until we reach theaters for new films. The virus can spread quite quickly in enclosed spaces, and there is no cure for it right now. Until the vaccine becomes available, we all have to wait a while for scientists to find treatments for the virus that prevents complications and death.

Instead of a new movie this weekend, you can revisit the endgame – or even better, back to Infinity War and the endgame. But before you do anything, you’ll be better off watching the clips below, which capture the beauty of experiencing some satisfying endgame scenes in theaters for the first time. Scott Gustin posted on Twitter that Captain America was the first to lift Thor’s hammer. “Chills,” he said. Really cold. I get goosebumps thinking about the scene, and even though I’ve seen the movie more than a dozen times now, there is still that anarchic response:

Kevin Feez also retweeted the clip above a few weeks ago:

This is how Doctor Strange and his fellow magicians began to open portals on the battlefield. And when Steve Rogers finally pronounced the two words we were dying to hear: “Avengers… assemble!” Really Chill:

“I’m Iron Man” is a scene that will drive any group of MCU fans into the wild:

And all the female Avengers coming to save Peter Parker:

Finally, here is the emotional death of Tony Stark:

Those who want to experience even more reactions can check out the great audio file on YouTube:

Come to think of it, there is a way to get super nerdy with the experience of reviewing the endgame. You need to find the full endgame response on YouTube and synchronize it with the 4K copy of the endgame you are playing in your living room. Fortunately for you, YouTube is waiting to sync three hours of audio recording:

