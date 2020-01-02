One UI 2.0: some of the best new functions [Video]

Loading...

We are finally seeing a broad rollout of One UI 2.0 on Samsung Galaxy devices, with the Android 10 offering a bump in build number compared to the original version – plus a few notable features to boot.

The South Korean tech giant has vastly improved the speed with which it regularly releases security patches and has even reported its own predictions about when the full Android 10 update will hit its flagship.

Consider how many adjustments and adjustments Samsung makes in each update of its own Android skins, you may wonder what all the fuss is about when the OTA file finally reaches your eligible Galaxy phone.

If you want functions, Samsung tends to throw them in with reckless surrender. And while the full One UI 2.0 is surprisingly worn compared to some previous Samsung updates, it still manages to offer a number of core changes that complete one of the most extensive third-party skins on any platform – let alone Android.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zx41NUbZYoc (/ embed)

You may have already had the opportunity to participate in the One UI 2.0 beta, but now that the stable Android 10 build has arrived, you may want to update the best new features before you dive into it.

Native screen recorder

Despite the fact that some other OEM & # 39; s have added a native screen recorder to their devices, the inclusion in One UI 2.0 is still a huge bonus. During the beta phase for Android 10, it seemed that the Pixel series might have its own built-in recorder function, but it would just miss it. For those using a Galaxy device, the ability to record your screen without using a third-party app is undoubtedly very welcome.

What is impressive is that it also contains a lot of additional control options, such as the ability to adjust the resolution, record internal and external microphone audio, making it more than a match for the many third-party options that are already quite a a few years.

Improved navigation movements

The new Android 10 gestures have finally been taken over by Samsung within One UI 2.0 and are in our opinion much better than the half-baked gestures that were introduced with One UI 1.0. It brings gesture parity to your Galaxy device and also enhances the entire experience of Android 10. However, if you prefer the gestures of Samsung, you can still use them if you are used to using them on Android Pie. Not only that, there is even the navigation bar with three buttons available if you hate gestures.

It is also worth noting that if you use the new Android 10 gestures, you can enter the mode with one hand by simply swiping down on the gesture bar. You might find this particularly useful considering how large most Samsung Galaxy screens have become in recent years – including the S10e!

Improved dark mode

You may know that dark mode has been around on Samsung phones for a long time thanks to One UI 1.0. The only drawback is that the "Night mode" was limited to mainly native Samsung apps. Now that developers have submerged their applications in dark tones, switching from dark mode to One UI 2.0 means you get an overall more cohesive experience.

Therefore, switching the renamed dark mode in One UI 2.0 now works with a much wider selection of apps, including many Google apps and a large number of third-party apps that you can download from the Play Store. However, the best addition is the ability to schedule dark mode based on time or at your local sunset times – something that is still unavailable on Pixel devices.

Improved camera user interface

A solid camera experience has been a core function of every Samsung Galaxy device in recent years and One UI 2.0 improves that with a slight redesign. The mini revision makes the camera experience a little more streamlined, because when taking a photo, the additional camera modes and functions have been moved to a & # 39; more & # 39; part.

This immediately takes away the camera experience. But what's really handy is the ability to drag the extra photo and video modes into the camera's navigation bar for quick access. It is a little extra work, but it allows you to adjust the user interface of the camera exactly the way you want. Although this is not entirely new on Android, it is undoubtedly a huge addition for those who upgrade their Galaxy devices to One UI 2.0.

Not only does the user interface of the camera get some improvements, but there are also some additional controls for the Pro mode and Night modes that are included in newer Galaxy device options. The Pro mode now supports ISO levels up to 3200, and you can also open the shutter speed up to 30 seconds – the previous limit was 10 seconds.

Better user interface for device care

One of the best new features as part of the One UI 2.0 upgrade is the improved Device Care UI. This section has always been one that can be confusing and frustrating at the same time. It gives you more controls for things like Wireless PowerShare, has a slightly cleaner appearance and contains much more in-depth statistics on battery usage. It may not be somewhere where you spend a lot of time, but the improvements are immediately noticeable and very welcome.

Slow motion selfies

In order not to be surpassed by Apple and the iPhone 11 series, Samsung has now added slow-motion selfies if you just have to be able to make high frame rate videos of your face. We expect that this may not be something you want to use every day, but it is a few hours of laughter with friends and family. Unfortunately (or luckily depending on your own opinion) this mode is only available on the Galaxy Note 10 and S10.

OneDrive integration in Samsung Gallery

If you are not using Google Photo & # 39; s, the closer integration with OneDrive is now available for your photo and video library – as long as you use the native Samsung Gallery app. The partnership was announced when the Note 10 was unveiled, but the feature is now available in One UI 2.0 and works in the same way as Google Photos by automatically backing up files to your OneDrive account.

We do know that some Note 10 owners with Android Pie have had the function for a while, but it is now more widely available as part of the Android 10 update.

What is your favorite new One UI 2.0 feature?

Do you have a minor modification or feature that you have used since you upgraded to Android 10 on your Samsung Galaxy device? Let us know in the comments below.

