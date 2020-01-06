One Tree Hill Cast Reunite at Golden Globes After-Party 2020

Loading...

It may be 2020, but the Golden Globes after-parties are determined to take us back to our favorite shows from the past! On Sunday evening, after an evening of emotional speeches and many censored dialogues, three One tree hill alums hit a lift for a good time. Sophia Bush, Danneel Ackles and Bryan Greenberg reunited at the In style Magazine and Warner Bros. after-party, where they posed together for a cute Instagram video that brought back to their iconic roles in the CW drama.

Bush and Ackles, who played Ravens cheerleaders Brooke Davis and Rachel Gatina, respectively, posed on either side of Greenberg, held golden pom-poms and grinned like the high school royalties they had portrayed in the early eighties. Greenberg kept it as cool as he did in his role as Jake Jagielski, dribbling a basketball while dressed in a spiffy suit and tie. Although Bush is the only actor in the trio to play in all nine seasons of the series, each character has a special place in the hearts of Tree Hill fans.

“Let’s go, Ravens!” In styleThe Instagram caption is, which is enough to call to get me ready to marathon the entire series for the umpteenth time. This is not the first time the cast has come together in a major function – Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz, who played Haley James Scott in the show, recently reunited at the wedding of former costar Hilarie Burton to Jeffrey Dean Morgan. It’s easy to see that this cast can’t get enough of each other and we can’t get enough of their reunions!