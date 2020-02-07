‘One Tree Hill’ Alum Tyler Hilton and wife Megan Park Welcome First Child

Former One Tree Hill star Tyler Hilton and wife Megan Park announced the arrival of their first child after keeping their pregnancy a secret!

“Do you remember the project that I said I was working on? have ever been divorced and it has killed me to keep it a secret for you … ?? Cub, @ meganparkithere and I have kept it to ourselves long enough. Everyone … meets the newest member of our crew, our daughter, Winnie Hilton. It feels like we have known her all our lives and that we are her father, the most natural thing I have ever done. To say that I am obsessed does not do it justice. “

Hilton continued: “Meg was incredible, both she and Winnie are doing great, and just like that … we are a family !! So go out, go ahead and click Unfollow if you are NOT interested to me here for a while see full of porridge … because that’s what’s going on haha. Until the next record … which even then can be a children’s record !! I AM OBSESSED! “

Park also shared his own post about the arrival of their baby: “Meet Winnie. She was hidden under many coats and piles of books on different sets last year, but now that she is here, healthy and happy, I could not wait to introduce her. @tylerhilton and I thought we understood joy, love, purpose and life before, but … it turned out we weren’t even around until we met Miss Winnie. “

Hilton and Park, best known for her role as Grace in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, married in October 2015 in Malibu Canyon, California, after their engagement in January 2014.

“It was everything we wanted it to be and it was so much fun after so many years together to finally celebrate our relationship with all our friends and family,” Park told us Weekly at the time. “It’s nice to finally have everyone we love in all those years in one place to celebrate our love for each other.”

Hilton’s former One Tree Hill customers were quick to congratulate Hilton on his new arrival!

“So happy for all of you !!!!”, wrote Bethany Joy Lenz, who played Haley James Scott. In the meantime, Hilarie Burton, who portrayed Peyton Sawyer, and who worked with both Hilton and Park on Lifetime’s Christmas Wish, wrote, “My family. I love your beauties so much!” @Hilarieburton … Hil, “Hilton wrote back to his friend and costar.

Antwon Tanner, who played Skills Taylor, also shared his love by writing: “Welcome niece” and some red emojis. “Congratulations to my brother @tylerhilton and my sister @mganparkithere love you.”