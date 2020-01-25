One-Tank Trips: Think of spring, endure winter at shows in Oxford County

Everything a gardener would need is at Come Bloom with Us, the popular flower show of the Drumbo Agricultural Society.

Fast forward to spring with a dash of color and the scent of fresh flowers at Come Bloom with Us, the popular flower show of the Drumbo Agricultural Society.

It takes place on February 2 in the Drumbo Agricultural Hall in the village east of Woodstock and south of Highway 401 at exit 250.

Then enjoy a nice dose of winter reality in the new Woodstock Museum exhibition that explores country life in winter.

It asks, “Shouldn’t the winter be cold? Or are Canadians just obsessed with the weather?”

Warm up

The garden show in Drumbo offers “for every gardener” and those with a green thumb or two, said Catharine Bechard of the association.

“When you walk through the door, the scent of hyacinths reminds us that spring is really coming,” she said.

Upon arrival you will be offered coffee and tea and mini-muffins. There are door prices, sellers, a silent auction, guest speakers and an included hot lunch provided by Kennedy’s Restaurant and Catering of St. Agatha.

In its eighth year, the show attracts people “from all over the region – Burlington, Cambridge, Brantford, Innerkip, Woodstock, London and beyond.”

Garden experts who make presentations are:

Rodger Tschanz of the Ontario Agricultural College at the University of Guelph, who established and manages the University Trial Gardens. He also assesses the annual and multi-year entries of the All American Selection organization at the university.

Bruce Peart, horticulturist at Gelderman Landscape Services and former main gardener at Hendrie Park and curator of the renowned lilac collection, both at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington.

Robert Pavlis, owner of Aspen Grove Gardens, a botanical garden in Guelph with 3,000 plant species, and author of two books and publisher of garden blogs GardenMyths.com and GardenFundamentals.com

Among the food offerings are the famous scones of the show, the recipe for which “will never be shared,” Bechard said.

The show runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (doors open at 8.30 a.m.). The Drumbo Agricultural Hall is located at 42 Center St .. Tickets are $ 45 ($ 50 after Saturday) and must be purchased prior to the event, without ticket sales at the door. Go to drumbofair.com for tickets or more information.

Bundle up to

While Canadians are coming down in the middle of winter, a cool new exhibition at the Woodstock Museum National Historic Site (466 Dundas St.) looks back on how people in rural communities have learned to survive in our northern climate.

Staying warm, until April 25, follows rural life in the winter from the earliest European settlers to today.

It investigates the development of home heating, textiles, transportation and cooking technology.

The exhibition contains photos and art objects from the museum’s collection, including a selection of age-old comforters and comforters.

“Many of the people who first settled in Woodstock and Oxford County were not prepared for the extreme cold they had in Canada,” said Karen Houston, culture manager and museum curator.

“Historically, as today, Canadians came from many different places and had many different views, but we have always been able to have a bond about the shared experience of the winter,” she added.

cityofwoodstock.ca/en/live-and-play/woodstock-museum.aspx

Jim Fox can be reached at onetanktrips@hotmail.com

For more One-Tank Trips: http://1tanktrips.blogspot.ca