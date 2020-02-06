One person in serious condition after early Thursday fire at business in East London

Firefighters responded early on Thursday to reports of a fire at a company on Brydges Street. (Twitter photo)

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early Thursday fire in a company in East London.

Firefighters were called around 6:30 am to a car body at 1122 Brydges St., east of Egerton Street and south of Florence Street, after neighbors reported flames coming out of the commercial building.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, but found one person on the second floor of the building after searching the structure.

The person was treated on the spot by paramedics before being brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, local paramedics said.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the fire were unknown early on Thursday.

There are many car stores in the area. The location of the eruption is about two blocks east of the police collision reporting center in London.

