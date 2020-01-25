One person died in an accident involving a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Squad car

CLOSE

One person died after being involved in an accident with a squad car from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo: Ricardo Torres / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

A man was killed and two others were injured in a rollover accident involving a squad car from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday.

The sheriff’s assistant and a passenger in the team’s vehicle were hospitalized early Saturday in stable condition, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said at a press conference.

He described the incident as “tragic” and “unfortunate”.

“A man has lost his life and our prayers go out to the family … so that they may be comforted in these difficult times,” said Lucas.

Lucas said the MP was heading north on North 10th Street when he collided with a car heading west on West State Street, which caused the car to turn sideways.

The Milwaukee Fire Department rescued the male driver, but died on the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas speaks at a press conference in Milwaukee on Saturday. Earlier on Saturday, an accident involving a sheriff’s office squad car killed one person. (Photo: Ricardo Torres / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

“This is a standard protocol for an independent agency to investigate critical incidents involving serious injury and / or death,” said Lucas. “This investigation is ongoing. All the facts and circumstances have yet to be determined and further information will be provided as soon as it is available.”

Lucas said the assistant was not involved in any police action, such as a chase or an attempt to stop the vehicle, at the time of the accident. He said that the member had a K-9 unit in the car and that the dog was fine.

The assistant involved in the accident is a 50-year-old man with 23 years of service in the department.

