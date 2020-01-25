One person arrested after a possible explosion in Surrey

by Renee Bernard

Posted on Jan 25 2020 8:39 am PST

Some residents in Surrey were shocked by a suspected explosion in a house on 124th Street and Iona Place

Contact the Surrey RCMP if you have information

SURREY (NEWS 1130) – The sound of an explosion in a house on 124th Street and Iona Place in Surrey shocked the people who lived in the area on Friday.

RCMP and fire brigades responded to the reports around 5 p.m.

A person described as very emotional was arrested without injury and some surrounding houses were evacuated while the police were working.

As the investigation progresses, officers call witnesses to come forward, especially those who have security images.

For more information, contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if you wish to report anonymously, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

