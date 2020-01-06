Loading...

Former Celtic player and social media man Tony Watt went to social media to rebuild the SFA’s decision to ban Ryan Christie from seizing Morelos during the Glasgow Derby.

Of all the things that happened in the Glasgow Derby, it was pretty amazing that a Celtic player was being held for retroactive action.

The rapid interrogation in Hampden has found Ryan Christie guilty of the indictment and will now serve a ban.

Without acknowledging at all that the player Alfredo Morelos had had such a hold during a previous encounter on the receiving side. The SFA chose not to quote Alfredo Morelos in that case, but had no problem quoting and subsequently suspending Christie.

Tony Watt couldn’t believe it.

Christie’s decision is one of the worst things I’ve seen 🤯

Celtic has released a statement about the decision and told supporters that they will write to the SFA about their inconsistency.