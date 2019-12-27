One of the largest school districts in the country will allow students the day of excused absence to protest

Loading...

A Virginia school district will allow students an excused absence to participate in protests and other "civic participation activities."

Ryan McElveen, a general member of the Fairfax County School Board, proposed the policy this year after seeing "a steady increase in student activism," he said on Twitter.

The policy takes effect on January 27, 2020, McElveen said, and allows students in grades seven through twelve a partial school day each year to participate in events called "civic participation activities."

Students and their tutors should complete a form and provide evidence that they actually participated in the event, he said.

"While FCPS provides opportunities for students to get involved in the lives of their communities and beyond," he said, "there are occasional opportunities for students to actively participate and share their voices and perspectives in the Washington DC metropolitan region."

Youth-led activism has been at the forefront of social movements in the past two years.

A wave of student protests swept the nation in 2018 after a shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, left 17 people dead. In the coming months, thousands of students participated in school strikes and the March for our lives led by Parkland students in Washington to call for a reform of gun safety.

And this year, students from all over the world have demanded actions on climate change by joining climate strikes inspired by Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg.

