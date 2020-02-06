One of the couples is not moving in together

One of the couples is said not to have moved in after the honeymoon. Image credit: Lifetime

According to Mafsfan, one of Married at First Sight’s husbands decided to return home after his honeymoon and not move in with his wife. There are no details on why he chose not to move.

The couple’s problems

Zach and Mindy have had many problems so far. Their wedding seemed fantastic and Mindy was so excited to marry Zach, whom she thought was hot.

That changed in their honeymoon as Zach kept repeating that he wasn’t attracted to Mindy. First, the audience saw that he had a problem with her not taking a shower after the trip. He even said that he didn’t want to snuggle up with a ball of fat.

Then, in tears, Mindy left the hotel room and wept at Zach saying he had no attraction at all. He even asked her what to do about it.

Zach and Mindy talk about his lack of attraction to her.

The couple sat down the next day and discussed everything and it seemed as if Zach was starting to talk in circles. Although Mindy didn’t seem to understand what he was trying to say, the couple got back on the trail and started to enjoy themselves. Zach even kissed Mindy.

But then Zach took off his wedding ring. And when Mindy asks him about it, he first says that he doesn’t remember wearing his jewelry even though he’s wearing jewelry, and then repeats the lack of attraction he feels.

Mindy asks if she should get breast implants, and instead of taking her seriously, he jokes about it. That was enough for Mindy to be fed up and Dr. To reach Viviana. Mindy explained that Zach even had a problem calling him her husband.

Mindy was visibly upset and asked for advice. Dr. Viviana asks her to calm down and wait for them to return home to see if things change.

There are rumors that things will not change

Blogger Mafsfan announced the situation was getting worse for the couple, and Zach preferred not to move in with Mindy. In this case, it is difficult to build an attraction if you don’t even take the experiment seriously.

Mafsfan also previously said that Mindy and Zach broke up on the day of the decision and viewers in the season preview saw that there would be some issues with Zach and Mindy’s boyfriend.

Mafsfan has posted a spoiler that says Zach won't move in with Mindy after the honeymoon.

We’ll have to wait and see how everything works between these two.

