One of the biggest contributors to climate change is in your car, but it doesn't come out of the exhaust

While driving your car with internal combustion, the engine drinks gasoline, gobbles up air and spits out a continuous stream of carbon dioxide. This is bad because CO2 stores the heat in the earth’s atmosphere, which leads to an out of control greenhouse effect that leaves the earth a barren hell landscape. But in many cars there is another gas that is more than a thousand times as effective to protect the planet.

Early cooling systems used CO2 as a refrigerant, but required very high pressures. Ammonia was also sometimes used, but it was not ideal because it is toxic. When Freon 12 appeared, everyone was pretty excited because it was stable, non-toxic, and operated at pressures just above atmospheric pressure. No disadvantages!

Many years later, scientists found that there was a big disadvantage. When Freon 12 is released, it enters the upper atmosphere, where the UV radiation breaks it up and the remaining chlorine radicals deplete ozone. You may remember the fear of the ozone hole a few decades ago. We don’t talk about it much anymore, not because it wasn’t a problem, but because resolute global action fixed the problem. The Montreal Protocol was an international treaty that gradually restricted the production of ozone depleting substances. Kofi Annan called it “perhaps the most successful international agreement to date”.

Refrigerants such as R134a and R410a replace R12 and these new refrigerants have zero ozone depletion potential. No disadvantages!

Unfortunately, they have a significant disadvantage. Like CO2, the refrigerant in your air conditioning system is a greenhouse gas, but it traps the heat in the atmosphere a thousand times more effectively. The global warming potential (GWP) is a measure of how much energy a gas includes in relation to CO2. R134a has a GWP of 1,430, which means that 1,430 is less polluting than the release of the same mass of CO2.

Your car with internal combustion continuously emits CO2 every mile you drive, but the refrigerant doesn’t flow anywhere, it’s just about the air conditioning. The problem occurs at the end of your car’s life. The refrigerant can be safely removed from the system and reused, but this is often not the case. It comes out, gets lost in a collision, or is simply thrown into the air by a shady mechanic who knows it’s illegal, but looks both ways before releasing the gas while twirling his mustache and a “muwahaha “ejects.

Project Drawdown is a research organization that focuses on solutions for climate change. Refrigerants are so shitty for the environment that the organization names refrigerant management as the most important measure to contain climate change. More than switching to electric cars, more than building wind farms, more than anything else.

This is a much bigger problem than just cars. HVAC systems in residential and office buildings, refrigerators, vending machines, and anything that is designed to cool (and sometimes heat) things contains refrigerant.

Modern cars use a refrigerant called R1234yf, which is only four times worse than CO2 in terms of the greenhouse effect. Low GWP refrigerants such as R1234yf have been required for passenger cars sold in the EU since 2017 and for U.S. vehicles from 2021. No disadvantages?

Disadvantages: It contains hydrogen fluoride, which can become hydrofluoric acid in the event of a fire. Hydrofluoric acid is bad, bad shit. It could also cause problems if the drinking water is contaminated.

CO2 is a greenhouse gas, but ironically, one of the best ways to reduce our carbon footprint is to use CO2 as a refrigerant. When the CO2-based refrigerant, called R744, is released into the atmosphere, it is not ideal, but it has a much lower greenhouse effect than other refrigerants and is not toxic.

A CO2 system offers several other advantages. With conventional refrigerants, heat pumps do not run particularly well below 20 degrees. CO2-based R744 systems operate with a transcritical thermodynamic high pressure cycle, which enables the system to operate as a heat pump at lower temperatures.

Why is that important? Electric vehicles often have tight temperature control of the batteries and the motor and often use the air conditioning to cool the batteries, the motor and the inverter. Internal combustion vehicles like to work at temperatures that are much higher than the outside temperature, so it is easy to dissipate this heat with a cooler. In engineering it is not called a radiator. The correct technical term is “cooling rectangle”.

No not true. It is called a heat exchanger and only works very well when there is a large temperature difference between the coolant inside and the air outside. Two hundred degrees of coolant in 75 degrees of air work really well. However, electric motors and batteries need to be much cooler than 200 degrees, so sometimes you need to use the air conditioner to keep them cool.

But electric vehicles do not always have to be cooled, but often have to be heated up. Lithium-ion batteries suck in cold temperatures. This is an important reason that 12-volt lead-acid batteries still occur in electric vehicles: they work when the outside temperature is -40 ° so that they can operate the system that is required to heat the high-voltage battery it does move the car. If you have a refrigeration system that can be used as an efficient heat pump in a wide temperature range, you can use the same system to heat batteries, for example, instead of an inefficient electrical heater. You can also use it to heat the passenger compartment more efficiently and alleviate the problem of reducing EV range in cold temperatures.

Mercedes-Benz was the first manufacturer to use a CO2-based air conditioning system in standard passenger cars, which was used in the S and E-Class from 2017. Volkswagen has announced its intention to use it in future vehicles, and I suspect we’ll see it in many more future electric vehicles.

Thermal management systems are becoming more and more complex in electric vehicles, and the higher-pressure CO2 systems should make things even more interesting and enable more efficient and intelligent use of heat and cold to make the journey more comfortable for both passengers and the powertrain. Fortunately, they are also less harmful to the environment.

While it is ironic that refrigerants cause the temperature to rise, it may be ironic that carbon dioxide can help resolve one of the problems caused by too much carbon dioxide.