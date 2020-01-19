Penguins have done this kind of thing before, you know.

In fact, six more times this season.

It’s about twice a month, on average.

But none of their previous six rallies when they won games after finishing at the end of two periods was unlike the one that won them a 4-3 win over Boston at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.

Perhaps because their chances of simply avoiding embarrassment, let alone accumulating points, seemed so grim when the Bruins had a two-goal lead barely 122 seconds after the opening game.

Or maybe because when David Pastrnak – OK, defender of the Penguins Jack johnson, if you want to be specific about this – putting Boston by three at 3:07 pm in the first period, the Penguins have barely as many shots as the Bruins have scored.

Again, it could just be that any return victory against an opponent of this quality – Boston is one of three teams watching the Penguins in the general classification – seems quite special.

And, of course, this could be all of the above.

It’s probably, really, that’s why Kris Letang described it as “one of our best victories of the year”.

And that was probably without Letang realizing that Boston had been 200-1-6 since 2010-2011 in games in which it had established a three-goal lead. (For those who could be mathematically challenged, that means the Bruins are now 200-2-6 when that happens.)

The two points won by the Penguins came with the redemption of the goalkeeper Matt Murray, who stopped just one of Boston’s first three shots but has rejected 24 shots on him in the past two periods, and Johnson who, for a while, looked like he could have scored in the winning goal.

For Boston.

Pastrnak was trying to fuel an ice pass Brad Marchand on the left side of the fold when Johnson put his stick on the puck … and passed Murray.

“I had a pretty good feeling that the guy was just going to throw it across the goal line to the guy in the back there,” said Johnson. “You are trying to stop it … you don’t want to let it pass there, and you can’t deflect it into the slot.”

But Johnson made sure that the goal would not provide Boston’s margin of victory when he fired a shot Jaroslav Halak from the top of the left for a shorthanded goal – his first in 917 career NHL games – to tie the Penguins, 3-3, 1:41 of the third period.

“It was great,” said Murray. “Huge goal for us.”

It allowed Bryan Rust’s goal from the inside edge of the left circle at 12:35, made possible by Evgeni Malkin fly and settle behind the goal line, to descend as the match winner.

The Penguins won despite playing much of the game with just 10 forwards, as two of the top six wingers were injured.

Dominik Kahun left after a six-second shift in the second period due to an unspecified upper body injury and Dominik Simon missed part of the second period and most of the third with an unspecified lower body injury.

Sullivan said after the match that the two players were being evaluated and did not provide any further details on their status or prognosis.

At the start of the match, it looked like this injury report might be the most hopeful thing Sullivan would have to offer his team when the afternoon had finished.

The Bruins took a 1-0 lead when Patrice bergeron scored 11 seconds into the game, and things deteriorated from there for the Penguins.

Until Simon scored along the goal line to the right of the net with 86 seconds remaining in the first period, the only question was whether the Bruins would win by double digits.

“Obviously, this goal in (Sidney Crosby’s) the line was huge, “said Rust.” Gave us some life. “

Indeed, although the Penguins maintain that they never lost hope, even though the Bruins wound them.

Perhaps because they had already won two games this season in which they had to eliminate the deficits of three goals.

“We were obviously not too happy about it, but it’s a place we’ve visited before, unfortunately,” said Rust. “But we’ve come out of holes before. Everyone in the room knows what it took.”

Mike Sullivan agreed, which is why he spent the first intermission to inform his players of certain tactical adjustments, without gathering vulgarities in a new and creative way to express his distress at the performance of his team in the last 20 minutes .

“He knew we were not happy with our time,” said Letang. “He didn’t have to say anything or yell at us. We all knew, as a team, that we weren’t playing the right way, that we came out flat.”

And they understood that they are a resilient group, as evidenced by their 31-13-5 record in a season where adversity came to them not by waves, but by tsunamis.

“Good teams don’t get discouraged,” said Letang. “They stay the course and play the right way. In this league, a three-goal lead isn’t a great lead, so you keep going.”

And that’s what they did. After Simon resurrected them with his goal at the end of the first one, Teddy blueger put them at a striking distance just 33 seconds into the second after taking a pass between Crosby’s legs.

“It was really nice,” said Blueger. “Obviously, it’s fun to be with him.”

Funny, but the opposing defenders do not seem to share this feeling.

Although the Bruins’ defenders had a few moments, they would rather forget Sunday, as when Malkin removed the puck from Charlie McAvoy before setting Rust’s goal, there is no doubt that Boston is a force in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s a very good hockey team,” said Sullivan. “There is a reason why they are where they are in the standings.”

That’s true, but there are also many reasons why the Penguins are just one point behind the Bruins, with a game in hand, despite everything they have endured in the past three months.

One is their refusal to accept that any obstacle, including a three-goal deficit against an elite opponent, is insurmountable. Even if they preferred that such rallies not be part of their repertoire.

“This is not a recipe that we want to have very often,” said Johnson. “It’s good that we know we can get back, but it’s not the position you want to be in.”

• The winner from Rust was his 21st team goal this season. Jake Guentzel, who led the team for most of the season before suffering a shoulder injury that required surgical repair, has 20.

• Crosby, who assisted in the Penguins’ first two goals, has at least one point in each of his four games since returning from surgery to repair a sports hernia. All told, he has three goals and five assists in that streak.

• While a clash with the Bruins in the Eastern Conference finals is not out of the question for them, the Penguins insist that it is not something they envisioned. “We are too far from that,” said Blueger. “There are still around 30 games left (in the regular season). It’s a lot of games and a lot can happen.”

• It is only the second time in franchise history that the Penguins have won three games in a season in which they have overcome a deficit of three goals. This also happened in 2008-2009.

• Boston had a pronounced advantage over faceoffs, winning 37 of 64. Bergeron was particularly effective with a 20-5 record. Malkin was the only Penguins player to win more than he lost (7-6).

• The crowd of 18,655 people represented the Penguins’ 600th overall during the regular season and the playoffs.

THE ESSENTIAL

• The score of the box

• Video highlights

• NHL scorecard

• NHL standings

THE WOUNDS

• Nick Bjugstad (basic muscle surgery)

• Brian Dumoulin (ankle surgery)

• Jake Guentzel (shoulder surgery)

• Justin Schultz (lower body not specified)

THE LINES

Sullivan lines and pairs:

Jared McCann – Sidney Crosby – Dominik Simon

Dominik Kahun – Evgeni Malkin – Bryan Rust

Alex Galchenyuk – Andrew Agozzino – Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Jack Johnson – Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Juuso Riikola – Chad Ruhwedel

And for Bruce Cassidy Bruins:

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk – Charlie Coyle – Anders Bjork

Danton Heinen – By Lindholm – Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom – Sean Kuraly – Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara – Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug – Brandon Carlo

John Moore – Matt Grzelcyk

SCHEDULE

The Penguins are scheduled to train Monday at noon in Cranberry before heading to Philadelphia for a game against the Flyers on Tuesday, their final game before the star break and the Penguins’ week off.

THE COVER

Visit our team page for everything.

To continue reading, log into your account: