Loading...

The Pittsburgh Penguins needed more than a few minutes to adjust to their new season without winger Jake Guentzel. The San Jose Sharks scored two of the first three goals and were satisfied with the suffocation of the Penguins attack until Patric Hornqvist tied the game with his second goal of the match in the last minute of the second period. The Penguins dominated the third period but were unable to score. Each team earned a point when the game went to the extension, but San Jose defender Brent Burns scored an OT power-play goal for a 3-2 win.

San Jose checked the first 40 minutes, even when the Penguins had the puck. The penguins broke 16 shots at San Jose goalkeeper Aaron Dell, but had few good chances and no second chances.

Late in the first period, the penguins did not need a second chance when Patric Hornqvist (8) took advantage of San Jose’s sales on the defensive blue line. He stormed the gamble and beat Dell’s stick side to tie the game, 1-1.

The momentum of the Penguins, however, was short-lived. Only 60 seconds later the defenders of the Penguins did not get their stories right. After San Jose forwarded Patrick Marleau to check John Marino’s puck back, Marcus Pettersson tried to push the puck back to Marino. The resulting revenue created the fourth San Jose two-on-one of the first period and Logan Couture took it over Jarry’s shoulder for the second San Jose lead.

Jarry had allowed two or fewer goals in his seven of his last nine starts and four consecutive games, but San Jose set a few goals in the first 20 minutes on Thursday-evening.

After a deflated second period in which San Jose took the Penguins room and gave them chances to make sure they did, the Penguins finally broke the Shark tank in the last minute of the second period. The penguins lit the lamp shortly after their first power play had ended when Ale Galchneyuk kept the puck low and switched with Bryan Rust. Glachenyuk rushed to the net, freeing up space for Patric Hornqvist a few feet from the net.

Hornqvist (9), who on Thursday evening became the most expensive last choice in NHL history by playing his 740th NHL game, neatly distorted Rust’s pass and the Penguins again had a clean slate with a draw.

The penguins rose in the third period. They pulled out their first full power play of the game and explored Dell with various near-accidents. Suddenly the speed of Penguins was visible and San Jose was hunting.

San Jose scored just a few minutes in the game. The newly formed fourth row Penguins with Sam Lafferty, Joseph Blandidsi and Dominik Kahun were burned when Tomas Hertl entered Lafferty and the deflected defender Brent Burns passed through the traffic and Jarry.

Jarry made 27 of 29 regulatory rescues, including a few game-saving cancellations on the power play of San Jose in the second period. Dell made 36 of 38 in the first 60 minutes.