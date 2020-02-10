One man dead, two others injured at the Brantford motel shooting amid growing concerns about guns

BRANTFORD – One man is dead and two others were taken to hospital with injuries after a weekend of shooting at a motel in Brantford.

Police and paramedics were called to the Galaxy Motel in Colborne Street East, near the center, at about 6 p.m. on Saturday to investigate a report of a man with a bullet wound. Upon arrival, the police found three victims – all men – who suffered visible gunshot wounds.

“The three victims were transported to the hospital,” const. Shane Seibert of the Brantford Police said in a statement. “A 42-year-old man has since succumbed to his injuries.

“The other two victims remain in the hospital.”

The incident is not supposed to be a random act of violence, Seibert said.

The name of the deceased was not disclosed from Sunday.

The main crime unit of the Brantford police was at the motel and the area was closed to the public for some time as the investigation continued this weekend.

Two police cruisers were at the motel, on Colborne St. 950, and yellow police tape was set up on a few parts of the site.

Yellow tape could be seen around a unit at the back of the motel, far away from the street. More yellow tape could be seen around another unit closer to Colborne Street.

Extra yellow tape was applied that blocked one of the entrances to the building.

A man who was staying at the motel said the police woke him up at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. At that time there were dozens of police vehicles in the area.

The police ask everyone with information whether they might have video surveillance of the area to contact Det. Jason Sinning, at 519-756-0113 ext 2265 or the general police number at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.

The murder is the first city of the city in 2020, but follows what is called an unprecedented year of gun violence and death in the city.

At the beginning of December the residents were shocked by a shooting in a house in West Brantford that a toddler missed sleeping in her bed. During that incident, several shots were fired at the front door of a house on Strawberry Lane.

The shooting in Strawberry Lane brought the number of gun-related incidents in the city to around 30 in 2019. The shooting in 2019 resulted in four deaths, including a couple who were shot in July at their home in Park Road South.

