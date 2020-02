One killed after the vehicle hits six students near Oklahoma high school, police say

The police say the suspect is in custody

Updated: 6:50 PM EST February 3, 2020

THIS HORRIBLE HIGH SCHOOL CRASH? NOT A LOT OF LOTS OF UPDATE NOW OTHER THAN FIVE OF THESE ARE OUR MEDICAL CENTER SENT AS FAR AS CONDITIONS. I KNOW THAT SOME OF THEM ARE IN VERY CRITICAL CONDITION WE HAVE THE ONLY STUDENT THAT IS REDUCED. WE HAVE A SUSPICIOUS AND THE VEHICLE THAT IS INVOLVED. CRASH IN CUSTODY AND KEPT AT THIS POINT. RESEARCHERS WORK TO DETERMINE WHAT HAPPENED. AND THAT’S PRETTY MANY WHERE WE ARE NOW. AND SO JEREMIA YOU SEE THE FIVE CHILDREN WHO ARE INJURED. THEY ARE NOW THE HOSPITAL? IN THE HOSPITAL OR IN THEIR WAY, WE HAVE CARRIED OUT A NUMBER OF AMBULATIONS IN DIFFERENT CITIES. BUT YES, THERE SHOULD BE THERE JEREMIA SOON. I hate to ask you about this. IS IT IT IS STILL A FATALITY AND AND WE STILL HAVE OTHERS WHO FIGHT FOR THEIR LIFE. WITH EFFECT FROM NOW, YES, THAT IS THE ONLY FATALITY THAT PERSON WAS DECIDED WHEN WE ARRIVE THE OTHERS THE OTHERS WE WILL TAKE HOSPITAL AND ON THIS POINT YOU HAVE SUITABLE FOR FAMILY? HAVE YOU INFORMED THE MEMBERS OF THE MEMBERS WHO STUDENTS ARE NOW INVOLVED IN THIS CRASH HOW OUR PARENTS GET INFORMATION? NOW WE HAVE A CLEAR NUMBER OF OFFICERS AND RESEARCHERS. OUR INVOLVED RIGHT NOW IS TRYING TO DETERMINE WHAT HAPPENED AND KIND OF SAVING THIS SCENE. THERE ARE MANY SCHOOL MANAGERS HERE THAT HELP IDENTIFY THE STUDENTS CONCERNED AND REACH TO THAT FAMILIES. THERE ARE MANY FAMILIES THAT ARRIVE IN THE SAME AREA THAT THE SCHOOL NEEDS VERY HELP AND GIVES THE OFFICERS TO WORK THE ACTUAL CRASH. THE REAL CRIME SCENE NOW. WHAT WOULD YOUR MESSAGE FOR PARENTS BE GREAT IF THEIR STUDENTS ARE POSSIBLE IN THIS CONCERNED, WILL THEM APPEAR AT SCHOOL? WILL THEY GET A REPORT FROM YOU? THE SCHOOL GETS THEM A NOTICE. THEY HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO DO THAT THEY MANAGERS HAVE IN THE MAIN GYM OF THE EYE SCHOOL PARENTS CAN GO TO THAT LOCATION IF THEY ARE INVOLVED THAT THEIR STUDENTS ARE INVOLVED. AS SOON AS INFORMATION GOES THESE DAYS. I KNOW MANY PARENTS THAT THEIR CHILD HAVE HEARD ON THIS POINT. WE DO NOT HAVE MANY PARENTS THAT ARRIVE MORE HERE. BUT IF THEY ARE INVOLVED, THEY MUST GO TO THE MORE HIGH SCHOOL MAIN GYM. OK, AND JEREMIA WE HAVE SKY 5 LIVE OVER THE SECOND SCENE WHERE RED TRUCK STOPPING THE DOORS OPEN THE CRIMINAL TAPE IS UP. WHAT CAN YOU TELL US ABOUT THE SCENE? WE HAVE SEEN ANOTHER CAR THAT APPEARS TO BE INSULATED IN A CRASH AND WAS GET IN THE YARD. WHAT CAN YOU TELL US ABOUT WT HAPPEN WHEN THESE TRUCKS HAVE SHOWED THE SCENE AND HAVE STOPPED OVER TWO BLOCKS? I DON’T HAVE A CHANCE TO GET THAT SCENE. JUST TALK WITH THE OFFICERS THERE. THEY HAVE CONFIRMED THAT IT WAS AN ADULT MALE DRIVER THAT DOES NOT STOP AT THE SCENE. WE HAVE DATA ABOUT WHERE THAT VEHICLE WAS VERY FAST. I mean, THIS IS NOT VERY far from our ACTUAL POLICE DEPARTMENT WHERE YOU KNOW, WE HAVE MANY ITEMS IN SWITCH CHANGE. A LOT OF OFFICIALS WAS COMING AND SO THAT OUR REACTION REALLY REALLY COULD GET FAST THAT THAT THE VEHICLE WILL STOP AND THAT THEY AS A CRIME THEREOF ARE GOOD. ALL THE RIGHT JEREMIA ARE ABIGAIL. YOU SAID THE DRIVER AN ADULT MALE. WE HAVE A FEW PEOPLE BEAUTIFUL IS IT A POSSIBLE STUDENT 18 YEARS OLD STUDENT OR A FORMER STUDENT OF MORE HIGH SCHOOL? TO THE EXTENT THE IDENTITY OR A FORMER STUDENT, I DO NOT KNOW PTHEY TELLED ME THAT IT WAS NOT A CURRENT STUDENT. I BELIEVE THAT THE PERSON IS OLD ENOUGH THAT THEY ASKED IT IF IT WERE A STUDENT AT MORE HIGH SCHOOL AND SEE THAT IT WAS NOT. AND JEREMIA, LET ME ASK YOU THIS. IT SEEMS IF THE PASSENGER SIDE DOOR ON THE TRUCK IS OPEN. HAS THIS SUSPECTED STOP FOR POLICE? AND IT SEEMS THAT WE SEE IT SUSPECTED OR WHEN WE SEE AT LEAST EVERYONE IN CUFFS NOW THE POLICE IS BEING SUCCESSFUL. I WOULD SEE SOMEONE AS AN ADULT MALE YAHOO! POLICE HAS IN CUFFS. THEY TAKE IF SKY 5 IS TOO, HAVE THE PERSON TRANSFERRED WITHOUT ISSUE? HAVE THEIR taken off? WHAT CAN YOU TELL US WHEN THEY HAVE DRAWED THIS PERSON IN CUSTOMS? THEY DO NOT STAY AT THE SCENE. THEY ARE LOCATED AT THAT RESIDENCE FOR SUCH RESIDENTS THAT ARE OR HOW THEY END. I’m not sure if we don’t pursue them. WE FOUND THAT THE VEHICLE AT THAT RESIDENCE AND OFFICERS ARE ABLE TO DO THE DRIVER QUICKLY. SERGEANT JEREMIE LEWIS I CAN KNOW YOU, WE KNOW THAT WE ARE WORKING WITH YOU ON A DAILY BASIS I CAN ALMOST HAVE THE EMOTION IN YOUR VOICE AND ONE OF THE BIG QUESTIONS THAT PEOPLE WILL HAVE WHEN THEY NEED IT AND THAT WISHES THAT THEY WANT TO KNOW WHY GIVE A DRIVER A TYPE? MOTION OR WAS THIS INTENTIONAL? DO YOU KNOW THAT INFORMATION IS STILL? I DO NOT DO. THAT IS SOMETHING THAT WE ARE DEFINITELY AT WORK AND SHOULD HAVE IT FREELY FAST. BUT WHAT HAPPENED? I MEAN THAT THERE IS ANOTHER VEHICLE CLOSE TO THE SCENE. THAT WAS ALSO STRUCK. I do not know what I am not sure what is being transported. That caused this, BUT WE HAVE PEOPLE WORKING ON IT AND WE KNOW, WE WANT TO KNOW WELL AND IT IS TOUGH. YOU KNOW, WE KNOW A LOT OF THESE STUDENTS ALL THE ADMINISTRATORS THAT WORK WITH THEM. So we will do our best to sort this out as quickly as possible. YES, ABSOLUTELY BREAKING HEART TO SEE A SCENE LIKE THIS AND HEAR THE NEWS, YOU KNOW CHILDREN THAT YOU DON’T EXPECT TO THIS AS A PARENT YOU SEND YOUR CHILD TO SCHOOL AND EXPECT THEM TO BE SEEN AS SCHOOL AS A GOOD JEREMY. I just wanted to ask you another question. YOU KNOW, THIS IS NOW 4:30 AM. WE COME AT A TIME WHEN PEOPLE GO TO START WITH MANY ROADS IN THAT AREA. HOW LONG DO YOU EXPECT TO HAVE BLOCKED THE ROADS OF THE CRIME SCENE? WHAT SHOULD PEOPLE WHO WHO LIVE? AROUND THIS AREA IF THEY TAKE THE ROAD THIS EVENING. ARE THE MAIN STREET OF EASTERN? TO MORGAN IS NOW CLOSED AND THE MOST LIKELY WILL BE WELL CLOSED IN THE EVENING. THERE ARE THREE OR FOUR SIDE STREETS SOUTH OF THAT THAT MAY BE APPLIED FROM THE 4th STREET IF THEY LIFE ON THOSE DESIGNED STREETS AND SILVER SHEET. YOU CAN GO TO THAT FROM THE 4th STREET AND GET REALLY THERE ARE NO RESIDENTS THAT HAVE BEEN CLOSED THAT THEY CANNOT GET THEM, BUT WE DO CLEARLY

Police say a person died after a vehicle hit six students near Moore High School, one of whom was killed. Jeremy Lewis told KOCO TV that around 3:30 PM. Monday a red pick-up hit the students near the field house area of ​​the school. One of the students died and Lewis said the other beaten students were taken to a local hospital. Three students are in a critical condition. Lewis said the vehicle was found and the suspect was taken into custody. Information about the students has not been released.

Police say a person died after a vehicle hit six students near Moore High School, one of whom was killed.

Sgt. Jeremy Lewis told KOCO TV that around 3:30 PM. On Monday, a red pickup hit the students near the field house area of ​​the school.

One of the students died and Lewis said the other students who were affected were taken to a nearby hospital.

Three students are in critical condition.

Lewis said the vehicle was found and the suspect was taken into custody.

Information about the students has not been released.

