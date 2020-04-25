ONE: Joshua Pacio adopts a new normal game with Team Lakay’s stable friend

MANILA, Philippines. The coronavirus pandemic left the Philippines in a state of uncertainty, causing athletes to block themselves in search of a normal routine.

ONE northern world champion Joshua Pacio, however, took advantage of the extended downtime to not only return to the basics of training, but also restore to a spiritual level.

Pacio, left to train at his home in Bengueti when Team Lakay’s gym closed, still found a way to maintain his championship advantage.

Pacio is a neighbor of Team Lakay’s friend Kevin Bellington, a former world explosion weight champion. They both competed regularly in training.

“The hardest part is that we can’t go to the gym to train, so we have to find ways in our homes. In previous years, we missed the gym, ”said Pacio.

“It’s not new to us, so we’re finding ways to stay sharp. Luckily, I have punching gloves and Manong Kevin. I’m in the same barangaya, so we keep cushions for each other. “

Double straw weight champion Pacio (17-3) also turned to God to find peace during the health crisis.

There are 6981 confirmed cases in the Philippines, but Pacio sought his religion to find peace in the current madness.

“The important thing for me in a situation like this is to pray to God,” Pacio said. “He is the only one who knows what will happen. Trusting God in such a situation is very important, and of course we should trust Him not only in such situations, but also in good times or bad. “

Also helping Pacio in his daily activities is his pet god, whom he includes in his weight loss program.

The 24-year-old also claimed that his bell had become larger, adding another reason why he was training to get his fluffy companion to lose pounds.

“Actually, this pandemic has taught me more about how to keep in touch with my dog ​​and my dog ​​is getting fat, so I need to run or run with him,” Pacio said.

