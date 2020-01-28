One in three millennials says that social media make their lives worse

Almost everyone works with at least one social media platform in our daily lives, but recent studies have raised doubts about whether it is really that good for us.

Security.org-based security company Security.org surveyed more than 2,700 mostly millennial Americans to find out if social media is a positive force, or a force to follow us and make our lives worse.

The results showed different levels of relationships and user satisfaction with social media in their lives.

When asked about the effects of social media, nearly three-quarters (70.4%) of people said it improved their satisfaction with life. But opinions – and negative consequences – were not the same for all respondents.

More than four out of five (83.9%) baby boomers reported that social media improve their lives – more than younger generations. Yet 1 in 3 millennials (33.6%) believes that social media is making their lives worse (more than any generation).

The marital status is also important. Nearly 3 in 4 married couples reported greater satisfaction with life due to social media, more than single people (69%) or unmarried couples (65%).

People who reported that social media improved their lives were more often baby boomers, married male Republicans from the South with corresponding degrees.

People who reported that social media have worsened their lives were previously millennial unmarried Midwestern female Democrats with credits, but without diplomas.

People coming from the Midwest were the most likely to say that social media worsened their life satisfaction, followed by people in the Northeast.

While women in the south, northeast, and west believed more often than their male counterparts that social media reduced life satisfaction, men in the Midwest were more likely to believe this (41.2%).

But do we want a world without social media? People were not that enthusiastic about the idea. Three out of five (nearly 60%) of the respondents said they would have no preference for a society in which social media did not exist.

Millennials and Republicans, however, were most likely to say that they preferred a world without social media, with 43.9% and 45% respectively.

Younger generations disagreed. One in four (26.5%) baby boomers and 41% of gene Xers prefer a society in which social media do not exist

Ryan McGonagill, CMO for Security.org said: “In general, we were encouraged to discover that the majority of people we spoke to felt that social media enriched their lives (70.4%) and preferred their place in contemporary society (59.4%).

Even among people who felt that social media deteriorated their own life satisfaction, in general would still prefer a world where social media exist instead of not. “

Although at first sight social media appears to be a connecting force for good, toxic commentary sections, treacherous bullying, addiction and unhealthy aspiration comparisons with influential figures, our feeds are still teasing.

If you are not satisfied with what you see on your social media feeds, remove them from your smartphone, check your feeds once a week and free up time for your real friends instead.

