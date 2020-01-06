One in three Americans cannot set up a WiFi router

Loading...

A new study reveals that vulnerabilities do not decrease in our connected devices – far from it.

Do Americans lack the basic skills and knowledge needed for technological self-sufficiency? Are emerging generations incompetent in practical matters, or can we manage well? A new study is meant to find out how practical Americans really are.

Oceanside, California-based relocation company Hire a Helper researched 992 Americans from baby boomers to Generation Z. It wanted to measure their capabilities to complete a range of practical do-it-yourself and technology-based tasks and tested their knowledge in various areas.

The company wanted to know how knowledge gaps vary in areas such as technology, money management and home repairs.

The research showed that some skills are passed on from parent to child, such as home economics. However, technology is one of the topics that parents don’t pass on, and its use goes beyond some Americans.

About one in 10 Americans admitted that they have never connected to a Bluetooth device. Nearly two out of three (65%) Americans lack basic HTML coding skills

It appears that Americans cannot connect to the Internet, except that they have no basic knowledge of the Internet. Almost one in three (30%) of Americans has never set up a WiFi router.

The research shows that most people do not understand the technology behind WiFi and Bluetooth.

Across generations, millennials are considered the best in technical skills, with more than half of respondents saying that this generation was the best.

Generation Z, however, considered itself the best in technical skills, with nearly three out of five (56.2%) considering themselves the best.

All age groups considered baby boomers to be the worst in technical skills (less than 3.31%). Only 7.21% of the baby boomers themselves believed that they had the best technical skills.

Baby boomers seem to be struggling with other skills. Less than two out of three (65.4%) have a Bluetooth device connected. Only three out of five (60.1%) have set up a Wi-Fi router and fewer than one in three (30.3%) can code basic HTML.

This is in stark contrast to millennials, which scored highest in all tasks. In this age category, nearly nine out of ten (89.5%) have connected a Bluetooth device. Three out of four (76.6%) have set up a Wi-Fi router and more than one in three (36.0%) can code basic HTML.

More than three out of four believed that baby boomers would be the worst in technical skills – including baby boomers themselves. More than four out of five (80.1%) respondents in this age group found this true.

Although baby boomers were considered the least technical skills, this age group scored high in other skills, such as tackling an envelope or writing a check or thank you letter.

Although many of us will no longer write a check, having a good range of skills is still important. It is often difficult to find a professional who does the work for you, so it makes sense to learn the relevant skill and do it yourself.

Even if it means that you have to go through that user manual and read the instruction pages to do the job yourself.