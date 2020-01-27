One glass plate: a design for iMac as for iPhone?

Apple is getting closer and closer to its announced ambition to design the iPhone as a single glass plate, but a new patent application suggests that at least some designers of the company share the same ambition for the iMac.

A great variant even shows how it could allow the MacBook Pro to connect to the iMac, a design that could also work for a future Apple screen…

The patent, first spotted by PatentlyApple, describes an iMac design comprising “a continuous curved surface”.

An electronic device may include a glass housing member which includes an upper portion defining a display area, a lower portion defining an entry area and a transition portion joining the upper portion and the lower portion and defining a curved surface continues between the upper part and the lower part. The electronic device may include a display coupled to the glass housing member and configured to provide visual output at the display area. The electronic device may include an input device coupled to the glass housing member and configured to detect entries into the entry area. The electronic device may include a support structure coupled to the glass housing member and configured to support the computing device.

As usual with Apple patents, it is written in the broadest possible terms and allows the use of a keyboard and one or more physical or virtual trackpad (s).

Keyboard inputs may include tactile inputs received on mechanical keys (eg, keys on a mechanical keyboard) and / or a keyless surface of a virtual keyboard provided in the input area.

(…)

For example, the entry area can be positioned along a portion of the bottom to define a touch screen display for use as a keyboard and / or touchpad.

We say “trackpad (s)” because a design shows two trackpads, one on each side of the keyboard.

One option even includes a slot in the glass. A MacBook could be placed behind the iMac, then the keyboard pushed through the slot to pop out at the front. Maybe the processing power of the two machines could be combined, in a similar way to using an external GPU today.

We always warn that Apple is patenting all kinds of things that are never sold, and this one looks like one of those concept cars showcased at auto shows: a chance to let designers go crazy in the hope that this can stimulate one or two ideas that turn into production vehicles in a largely diluted form.

At the same time, there is little here that would not be practical at one time. Curved glass is now common in smartphones; Virtual keyboards can be horrible flat at the moment, but Apple already has compelling tactics for simple buttons and trackpads, so it’s not hard to imagine that it might someday create a glass keyboard to the touch. realistic. The main challenge here is to allow touch typists to feel the edge of the virtual keys at rest, and Apple has patents for that. A version with physical keyboard and trackpad (s) would be much more practical.

Is a curved iMac design something you would like to see in the future? Would you like to see Apple end up going as far as a single glass plate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

