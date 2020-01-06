One free press coalition Spotlights Journalists attacked - January 2020

Loading...

In May 2019, WIRED joined the One Free Press Coalition, a unified group of leading editors and publishers who use their global reach and social platforms to draw attention to journalists who are being attacked worldwide. Today, the coalition provides its eighth monthly “10 most urgent” list of journalists from whose press freedoms are suppressed or whose affairs demand justice.

Since the campaign started in 2019, at least 10 of the 56 journalists have been released from prison. This includes Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who have treated the massacre in Rohingya in Myanmar. This month the list is at the top because of the alleged involvement of Maltese government officials in the murder of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Here is the January list, arranged in order of urgency:

1. Daphne Caruana Galizia (Malta)

Malta recognizes misuse of journalists’ murder case.

The Prime Minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, has announced that he will resign on January 12 in connection with the government’s mistreatment of the investigation into the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The Panama Papers investigator was killed in a car bomb blast in October 2017. Two years later, a public investigation was initiated and three senior members of the Muscat government said goodbye to allegations of murder involvement, while three men are currently in custody for to the events.

2. Esraa Abdel Fattah (Egypt)

Egyptian journalist tortured on hunger strike and admitted to hospital.

Reports surfaced on December 16 that Esraa Abdel Fattah of the forbidden website Tahrir News was hospitalized due to her hunger strike. The reporter and the social media coordinator had been detained for two months at that time, charged with joining a forbidden group, spreading fake news and abusing social media to disrupt national security. She started a hunger strike in October to demand an investigation into her allegations of abuse and torture.

3. Ilham Tohti (China)

Six years in prison for a Chinese writer with a life sentence.

This month Uyghur scientist, writer and blogger Ilham Tohti is in jail for his sixth life sentence. Uighurbiz, the Chinese and Uighur language website that he founded in 2006 with a focus on social issues, was closed for his “separatist” ideas (an indictment that Tohti was denied) after his arrest in 2014. China is the leading prison guard of journalists and allows Tohti’s wife and relatives to visit him just 30 minutes every three months.

4. Agnès Ndirubusa and the Iwacu (Burundi) team

Four Burundi reporters and their driver face 15 years in prison.

Four journalists and their driver were arrested in Burundi in October during the clashes in the province of Bubanza. Senior political reporter Agnès Ndirubusa, broadcast reporter Christine Kamikazi, English-language reporter Egide Harerimana and photojournalist Térence Mpozenzi remain in custody although their director, Adolphe Masabarikiza, was released in November. All five are faced with imprisonment for up to 15 years if they are convicted of undermining state security.

5. Aleksandr Valov (Russia)

The whereabouts of the Russian journalist is unknown.

Aleksandr Valov’s lawyer was unable to contact him or locate him. The editor-in-chief and founder of the local BlogSochi news site was arrested on January 19, 2018, and is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for fabricated extortion charges. Valov told a live stream video in which the police beat him during the arrest.

6. Jesús Medina (Venezuela)

Process of detained Venezuelan photographer has repeatedly been postponed.

The trial of freelance photographer Jesús Medina has been repeatedly postponed, with the date currently set on January 30. The only Venezuelan journalist who has been imprisoned according to the CPJ 2019 prison custody, has been held in custody in military custody Ramo Verde since August 2018. is accused of criminal association and incitement to hatred.

. (TagsToTranslate) journalism