One free press coalition Spotlights Journalists attacked – February 2020

In May 2019, WIRED joined the One Free Press Coalition, a unified group of leading editors and publishers who use their global reach and social platforms to draw attention to journalists who are being attacked worldwide. Today the coalition gives its eighth monthly “10 most urgent” list of journalists whose press freedoms are being suppressed or whose affairs demand justice.

This is the February list, arranged in order of urgency:

1. Arash Shoa-Shargh (Iran)

Case of imprisoned journalist who had been silent for 10 years.

Arash Shoa-Shargh, an Iranian journalist living in exile in Turkey and working for the popular anti-government news channel Amad News, was arrested and sentenced in 2018 to 10 years on charges of “insulting the Supreme Leader,” acting against the national security, “Encourage the public to commit misconduct and” spread corruption in the land of God. “Friends have said that authorities are putting pressure on the journalist’s family not to publish the case, while detention in a national prison has made it difficult to access information about his current status.

2. Aleksandr Valov (Russia)

Russian editor in Irkutsk’s criminal cell for no reason.

The editor-in-chief and founder of the local BlogSochi news site, Aleksandr Valov, was placed in solitary confinement last month, under close supervision due to expected retribution and disagreement with the court’s verdict. He was arrested in January 2018 and sentenced to six years for fabricated extortion costs. Valov caught and told a video live stream of his arrest when the police broke his door, cut off the electricity and hit him.

3. Samuel Wazizi (Cameroon)

Charge and arrest of arrested journalist unknown for more than five months.

The whereabouts of the Cameroonian journalist Samuel Wazizi (whose official name is Samuel Ajiekah Abuwe) are unknown because he was transferred from police to military detention in August. He has refused access to his lawyers, family and friends, and has been detained for undisclosed charges that the police say are related to the Anglophone armed conflict. The country has imprisoned at least seven journalists as of December 1, 2019.

4. Azory Gwanda (Tanzania)

No updates after the journalist disappeared more than two years ago.

Azory Gwanda has been missing since November 21, 2017. The freelance journalist investigated mysterious murders in rural Tanzania when he “disappeared and died,” as Foreign Minister Palamagamba Kabudi said in an interview last July. However, the official has returned in the midst of requests for clarification and the government has failed to investigate or disclose information.

5. Azimjon Askarov (Kyrgyzstan)

The health of a imprisoned journalist deteriorates after nine years of life imprisonment.

In July, a Kyrgyz court confirmed the life imprisonment of award-winning journalist Azimjon Askarov, despite continued international conviction. The ethnic Uzbek is the only journalist imprisoned in the country and is being held for nine years on the basis of fabricated charges for reporting human rights violations. Letters home describe his deteriorating health, limited access to medication and prison officials who punish detainees after visiting days.

6. Lu Yuyu (China)

Prisoned journalist has requested and received help for major depression.

Prison guards have refused medical treatment for reporter Lu Yuyu, diagnosed with major depression during his four-year prison sentence that began in August 2017. He and his partner were arrested in Dali, Yunnan Province on suspicion of “arguing and causing trouble” for publishing photos, videos and text on topics such as corruption protests and environmental pollution. The court upheld its decision in 2017 and Lu is currently filing a second appeal.

